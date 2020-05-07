Plain and simple, the situation stinks.
The city of Santa Fe's fickle sewage treatment plant is out of compliance yet again — at least for the fourth time in less than a year.
"Reclaimed water will be shut down today due to results from compliance sampling," the city said Thursday in an email. "Wastewater management is working on the issue to get the system back online as soon as possible."
Problems at the plant have deprived Santa Fe Country Club and Marty Sanchez Links de Santa Fe of effluent to irrigate their golf courses, including last month. But the city did not say how the latest service interruption would affect the golf courses and other green spaces that rely on effluent for irrigation.
The city did say its Wastewater Management Division "continues to fine-tune a delicate balance of biological components" to ensure the treated effluent meets standards for release.
"The remedy is maintaining our approach to cultivate the right bacteria to process waste coming into the plant," the city said. "We are getting closer to the calculated goal every day."
Even though it has called previous problems at the plant a "shutdown," the city clarified that the Paseo Real treatment plant continues to operate.
"The treatment plant can not be shut down as it is impossible unless another plant was there to replace it. The reclaimed water system is a different system that we are able to turn off when there are issues related to compliance permits," the city said, adding that a delivery interruption of treated effluent is a more accurate description.
"This affects only wastewater, not water provided to" Santa Fe residents, the city said.
