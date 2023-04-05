editor's pick Series 'Outer Range' begins second season shoot in Northern New Mexico The New Mexican Teya Vitu Business Editor Author email Apr 5, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Home News Local News Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Amazon series Outer Range began production in mid-March on its second season in and around Santa Fe and Las Vegas, N.M., the New Mexico and Santa Fe film offices reported.The series premiered in April 2022 with eight episodes. It was not immediately known how many episodes would be filmed this season, said Jennifer LaBar-Tapia, commissioner at the Santa Fe Film Office.The state Film Office reported about 2,000 extras and 200 to 300 resident crew members would be employed for the production.“I would say under half of the crew are from Santa Fe,” LaBar-Tapia said. “They are heavy on location shooting. They are at some of our Western stages and some of our soundstages.”She said preproduction started in mid-December in Santa Fe and principal production started in mid-March and will continue into summer.Outer Range stars Josh Brolin and Lilly Taylor and involves the discovery of “an unfathomable mystery at the edge of Wyoming's wilderness,” according to promotional materials.The show is produced by Plan B Entertainment, which was owned by Brad Pitt until he sold 60% of the company in December. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Teya Vitu Business Editor Author email Follow Teya Vitu Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Advertisement MOST POPULAR Articles Images Videos Articles'Bone in the ground' turns out to be big fossil findJambo Bobcat Bite readies for openingFire destroys new home for second time in a yearLa Mama cafe will fill former Josie's Casa de Comida houseSeveral hospitalized in early morning pileup on northbound I-25 at La BajadaWest Alameda Street closed to repair road collapseTrump polarizes nation; his case revives rancor in New MexicoTime for Mountain West to say farewell to San Diego StateSanta Fe artist turns spilled coffee moment into painting dog portraitsSanta Fe home sale prices a mixed bag in year's first quarter Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. COLUMNISTS & BLOGS Ringside seat Suspended judge charged with DWI still on payroll Magic Table Easy French toast dish features flavors from New Mexico's favorite cookie Baking Above It All Celebrate Easter with baby Bundts James Barron Time for Mountain West to say farewell to San Diego State