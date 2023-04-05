The Amazon series Outer Range began production in mid-March on its second season in and around Santa Fe and Las Vegas, N.M., the New Mexico and Santa Fe film offices reported.

The series premiered in April 2022 with eight episodes. It was not immediately known how many episodes would be filmed this season, said Jennifer LaBar-Tapia, commissioner at the Santa Fe Film Office.

The state Film Office reported about 2,000 extras and 200 to 300 resident crew members would be employed for the production.