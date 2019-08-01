CIUDAD JUÁREZ, Mexico — Juana Acosta Castro has a stoic demeanor, but she starts crying when she’s asked about her three granddaughters.
After she brought them here on a long trek from Honduras, the four crossed the U.S. border in El Paso to claim asylum. U.S. authorities let the children in but soon returned Acosta, 54, to Mexico.
“It makes me sad because I’ve never been separate from them,” Acosta said at a shelter in Juárez, drying her eyes on her purple tank top. “I didn’t know if my grandchildren would be OK or if they would suffer like me.”
While a federal judge issued an order last year largely stopping the separation of migrant parents from their children at the border, the practice of separating extended family members from children has continued. In some cases, when children arrive at the border accompanied by relatives who aren’t their parents, the minors are held in the U.S. while their caregivers are returned to Mexico under a program known as Migrant Protection Protocols.
So it was with Acosta, who had raised her three granddaughters in Honduras since their mother immigrated to the U.S. years ago. After the oldest granddaughter was robbed and threatened by gang members, Acosta said, she decided to bring the minors to the U.S., hoping they could live in safety with their mother in Houston.
After they crossed, Acosta said, Border Patrol agents separated her from the children because she didn’t share their last name. She was then put in a U.S. detention center for 10 days, where she said her cell was so crowded she barely had room to stand.
“I thought the children were suffering like that, too,” she said.
It turned out the children weren’t housed in similar conditions, but they remained in U.S. government-run shelters without a caregiver for more than three weeks. Neither their grandmother nor their mother, Lucy, knew where they were until immigration agents called to tell Lucy her kids were in New York. When Lucy confirmed she was the mother, the kids were finally sent to join her in Texas.
“I was able to talk with them and I knew they were OK,” Lucy, 32, said by phone from Houston after her children had joined her. “I was happy but also scared.”
Meanwhile, Acosta was sent back to Juárez and has been there for nearly four months as she waits for her asylum case to be adjudicated.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection rolled out the Migrant Protection Protocols program in January and in March expanded it to the El Paso sector, which includes New Mexico. The program requires many asylum-seekers to stay in Mexico while awaiting their immigration court hearings. Unaccompanied migrant children are exempt from the program, according to the government.
In many cases, relatives who say they are caretakers but are not legal guardians are separated from the kids at the border. The children are then considered unaccompanied minors with separate asylum cases and are transferred to shelters in the U.S.
Immigration attorneys have said they aren’t sure exactly how Customs and Border Protection determines whether to separate nonparental caretakers from children at the border. They also say authorities seem to decide in an arbitrary manner which adult migrants are placed in the Migrant Protection Protocols program and which aren’t.
“It appears that what’s happening is random and there is no policy,” said Nancy Oretskin, a Las Cruces-based immigration attorney who represents asylum-seekers.
Spokespeople at Customs and Border Protection’s El Paso office, the El Paso office for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and the Department of Homeland Security in Washington did not respond to requests for comment on the matter.
The U.S. government has long been concerned that adult migrants can fraudulently claim to be parents or caretakers of children at the border. Border Patrol reported in April that 3,100 people had made false claims about their age or family relationships over the previous year.
“Smugglers and traffickers know that our laws make it easier to enter and stay if you show up as a family,” former Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen said in March. “So they are using children as a ‘free ticket’ into America, and have in some cases even used kids multiple times — recycling them — to help more aliens get into the United States.”
Still, immigrant advocates say that while trafficking is a serious problem, the government might be overusing this is as reasoning to separate nonparental guardians.
“We obviously want to be careful about not giving a child to a trafficker, but I think the government is overstating the problem,” said Lee Gelernt, deputy director of the American Civil Liberties Union’s Immigrants’ Rights Project.
He said that in cases in which adults do not have legal documentation to prove they are guardians, the government could do more to verify their relationships.
“I find it hard to believe that in all these cases the government genuinely doubts that the child is with the caretaker,” Gelernt said.
On Tuesday, the ACLU accused the Trump administration of wrongfully separating parents from children at the border, saying in court documents that immigration authorities have separated more than 900 children from their parents since the federal judge halted family separations last year.
Gelernt said the ACLU did not have data on how many nonparent caretakers had been separated from children.
Back at the shelter in Juárez, another migrant was in tears as she remembered being separated from the children she looked after.
Alicia Alfaro, a 65-year-old woman from Guatemala, was separated from her underage nieces and nephews at the border. They had migrated north after criminals entered their house and drugged the children.
The kids were in U.S. shelters for a month before being reunited with their mother in Los Angeles. Alfaro was returned to Juárez, where she has been waiting for the past four months.
“I asked the agent why they separated us and said they’re my family, and he said, ‘They’re practically not yours at all,’ ” Alfaro said. “Imagine how that can feel, after living with them for so many years. You don’t know if they’re going to treat them well or not.”