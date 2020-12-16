Sentencing for a Santa Fe man who has accepted a plea deal in a fatal 2018 crash was postponed Wednesday due to a disagreement between attorneys over how much credit he should be given for time he already has spent behind bars.
Ryan Palma, 24, was accused of rear-ending a motorcycle ridden by 20-year-old Emmanuel Hernandez Gonzalez while he was racing another vehicle on Interstate 25 south of Santa Fe. Prosecutors said he left the scene without rendering aid.
Palma accepted a plea deal Dec. 2 that allowed him to avoid a charge of vehicular manslaughter. Under the conditions of the deal, Palma pleaded no contest to a charge of knowingly leaving the scene of a crime.
The defense has provided witness statements raising questions about whether Palma was racing that night, and prosecutors have noted the state did not have enough evidence to convict him on the manslaughter charge.
He faces up to six years in prison under the plea deal.
Defense attorney David Foster told the court Wednesday that Palma had been on house arrest with electronic monitoring "for at least six months or longer" and that should be counted as jail time credit. Prosecutor Julie Gallardo argued, however, that electronic monitoring does not equal custody.
First Judicial District Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer asked both attorneys to provide memos detailing how much credit Palma should receive for his presentence confinement. She set a new hearing for 1 p.m. Monday.
Foster argued during Wednesday's hearing that Palma did not see Hernandez Gonzalez's motorcycle on the night of the crash because of a faulty light on the bike. He noted that while Palma initially left the scene, he returned to check for Hernandez Gonzalez but couldn't find the man in the dark along the roadside.
Foster conceded Palma made a "stupid decision" not to call police.
He asked that Palma be released on a conditional discharge.
Gallardo called Palma's actions "callous and inhumane. He put his own interests first and was only concerned about saving himself."
Reina Archuleta, Hernandez Gonzalez's cousin, read a letter to the court.
"If this was the other way around, Manny wouldn't have left you for dead," she said. "He would have done everything to help you. There is no way you went back to pick up pieces of your car and did not see him."
Palma, who hung his head through most of the hearing, addressed the court Wednesday and asked for forgiveness from Hernandez Gonzalez's family. He also asked for leniency from the court.
"Judge, I hope you are able to help me continue my life," Palma said. "I want to keep working. I want to keep going to school. I don't want this to ruin my life and end up in prison."
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.