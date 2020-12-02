The sentencing hearing for a man convicted of murdering three people in a home a near Dixon in 2018 has been rescheduled due to a judge’s order for a 60-day medical evaluation.
State District Judge Jason Lidyard initially said he intended to move an in-person sentencing hearing for John Powell from Dec. 16 to Jan. 22 to avoid risks of a COVID-19 surge expected to follow the Thanksgiving holiday. But after Lidyard ordered a 60-day presentencing diagnostic evaluation for Powell, the hearing was postponed.
“Given the nature of these charges and Mr. Powell’s circumstances, I want to know as much about this case and Mr. Powell as I can before performing the sentencing hearing,” Lidyard said.
Lidyard said a new sentencing date will be scheduled after the evaluation.
Neither Powell’s defense attorney, Sydney West, nor Chief Deputy District Attorney Anastasia Martin objected.
Authorities say Powell, 36, and his brother, Roger Gage, were caught on surveillance video fatally shooting April Browne, 42, Abraham Martinez, 36, and Kierin Guillemin, 27, in Browne’s home, just a few miles from Dixon.
Powell admitted on the witness stand he had shot Browne twice and Guillemin once.
A jury found Powell guilty on the murder charges in September, as well as on charges of aggravated burglary and conspiracy to commit murder.
Gage remains in jail awaiting his trial.
