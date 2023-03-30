TIERRA AMARILLA — A state district judge in Tierra Amarilla granted a defense attorney's request Thursday to delay the sentencing of a Chama man convicted in August of molesting a child.

Steven Martinez, 32, was indicted in 2018 on numerous counts accusing him of raping and molesting eight children, most of them relatives, between 2012 and 2015. He was tried in August on three counts involving two of the accusers; jurors deadlocked on a single count involving one child but found him guilty of first- and second-degree criminal sexual contact of the second child.

He faces a maximum of 33 years in prison, according to court documents.