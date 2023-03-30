TIERRA AMARILLA — A state district judge in Tierra Amarilla granted a defense attorney's request Thursday to delay the sentencing of a Chama man convicted in August of molesting a child.
Steven Martinez, 32, was indicted in 2018 on numerous counts accusing him of raping and molesting eight children, most of them relatives, between 2012 and 2015. He was tried in August on three counts involving two of the accusers; jurors deadlocked on a single count involving one child but found him guilty of first- and second-degree criminal sexual contact of the second child.
He faces a maximum of 33 years in prison, according to court documents.
Martinez's attorney, Sydney West, asked Judge Jason Lidyard to delay his sentencing so he can undergo a forensic evaluation and have an opportunity for a mitigation hearing to potentially reduce his prison sentence.
Lidyard agreed to the extra time and noted state prosecutors had asked for and received several continuances in the case in the last several years.
"Mr. Martinez is now asking for a continuance for the first time that the court is aware of to ensure that there's proper information before the court for its consideration in determining his sentence, which will affect him significantly," Lidyard said.
Lidyard set an April 13 status hearing to gauge how long it would take Martinez's defense attorney to set up an evaluation and prepare for a mitigation hearing before a final sentencing hearing.
It's unclear whether Martinez will face any other trials on remaining counts against him. Three of his initial charges were dismissed, and several counts involving different sets of accusers were severed into separate cases.
Chief Deputy District Attorney Anthony Long said the state plans to dismiss the remaining 13 charges.
"I have spoken with those victims, and I told them that those cases are not viable," Long said, adding evidence disappeared years ago.
Prosecutors also have been unable to contact several of the accusers, he added.
"We are attempting to get a hold of some of the other victims, but we can't. And unfortunately that is all too common in these circumstances, where the survivors of horrific trauma essentially fall off the radar for a little while," Long said.
New Mexico State Police investigators interviewed six of the eight children who had come forward with allegations against Martinez, all of whom told similar stories of abuse when they were between the ages of 5 and 8, according to a report.
The children said they had told several adults over the years about rapes and assaults by Martinez, but nothing was ever done to address or prevent the abuse.
Some of his accusers and their family members gave statements to the court Thursday detailing the pain and suffering they have endured.
"Steven has took a lot from me," one accuser said. "He's [taken] away my trust for people … took my dignity, took my innocence, and he took my ability to look at people I love dearly without seeing their pain."
The father of another accuser described the difficulty of trying to hug a child who only becomes skittish because trauma has affected them so deeply they don't want to be touched.