thumbnail_IMG_6726.jpg

Mario Urquidi-Martinez, 27, of Chimayó, convicted of raping a co-worker, was in District Court on Tuesday for sentencing. It was delayed after his lawyer successfully argued three of his five convictions should be merged.

 Phaedra Haywood/The New Mexican

A Chimayó man convicted of raping a co-worker is now in jail, but his sentencing has been delayed after his attorney argued three of his five convictions should be merged.

"It's certainly clear you are going to be doing time for this. We just don't know how much time at this point," State District Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer told 27-year-old Mario Urquidi-Martinez on Tuesday as she rescheduled his sentencing for Feb. 8.

Jurors deliberated for less than three hours before finding Urquidi-Martinez guilty of three counts of criminal sexual penetration and two counts of criminal sexual contact following his trial in September, Assistant District Attorney Eric Herskovitz said.

