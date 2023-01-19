At least 100 senior citizens and their advocates gathered Thursday at the Roundhouse, hoping to give voice to issues that affect them — and to hear from the state's chief executive on what the state is doing for New Mexico's elders.

Advocates from different parts of the state were in attendance, with one group from Socorro County traveling more than 120 miles to urge lawmakers to increase funding for the state's senior center programs.

Socorro County Manager Michael A. Hawkes said a lack of adequate funding from the state has left senior centers across New Mexico, particularly those in rural areas, struggling to provide services.

Popular in the Community