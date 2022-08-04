spotlight Photo feature Sending imagination soaring Photo by Javier Gallegos The New Mexican Aug 4, 2022 Aug 4, 2022 Updated 55 sec ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Mason West plays with a flying toy Tuesday at Ragle Park with his father. The forecast for the weekend call for highs in the low to mid-80s with scattered thunderstorms. Javier Gallegos/The New Mexican Home News Local News Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Mason West plays with a flying toy Tuesday at Ragle Park with his father. The forecast for the weekend call for highs in the low to mid-80s with scattered thunderstorms. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Popular in the Community Advertisement MOST POPULAR Articles Images Videos ArticlesEspañola city official killed in AlbuquerqueMore rattlesnakes could be in the forecast for N.M.Santa Fe priest removed from post amid misconduct investigationSelf-taught woodcarver, 84, wins Spanish Market's best in showResidence of primary winner for Santa Fe Magistrate Court is questionedIn the burn scar, the disaster is a daily nightmareWater-conserving cisterns run afoul of rules'M. Butterfly' caps a solid Santa Fe Opera seasonGovernor declares emergency for Las Vegas water contaminationSanta Fe schools, groups try to welcome influx of new student arrivals Images Videos COLUMNISTS & BLOGS Ringside Seat Convicted felon challenges serial talker in House race Rescue Report Helping older, ill pets find Pathways of Healing Will Webber Time to take the Demons seriously? Maybe Magic Table The power of eggplant