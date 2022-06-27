Veterans clinics in Española, Raton, Las Vegas, N.M., and Gallup have avoided the chopping block.
Sen. Martin Heinrich, D-N.M., wrote on Twitter the Department of Veterans Affairs clinics in those two cities would remain open and a statement from he and Sen. Ben Ray Lujan said they have joined a bipartisan group of senators who are opposing the Department of Veterans Affairs Asset and Infrastructure Review Commission process moving forward in the Senate, which effectively kills the effort.
Earlier this year, the commission recommended the closure of the four clinics as part of a restructuring of veterans' health care. The move was met with loud opposition from veterans and their families in the four cities.
"I've been hell bent on saving these clinics so vets in rural areas can get quality health care close to home," Heinrich tweeted. "Today, I joined @Senator Tester [Montana Sen. John Tester] and a bipartisan group of Senators to end the AIR commission process & keep these clinics open."
Heinrich was scheduled to hold a news conference later Monday with Department of Veterans Affairs Secretary Denis McDonough in Albuquerque.
Also sending a message on the clinics was Luján, D-N.M.
“As Senators, we share a commitment to expanding and strengthening modern VA infrastructure in a way that upholds our obligations to America’s veterans. We believe the recommendations put forth to the AIR Commission are not reflective of that goal, and would put veterans in both rural and urban areas at a disadvantage, which is why we are announcing that this process does not have our support and will not move forward," Lujan said in the statement provided by his office. "The Commission is not necessary for our continued push to invest in VA health infrastructure, and together we remain dedicated to providing the Department with the resources and tools it needs to continue delivering quality care and earned services to veterans in 21st century facilities — now and into the future.”