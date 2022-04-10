This looks like a first for New Mexico politics — and the legal system, too.
State Sen. Jacob Candelaria is suing Sen. Mimi Stewart, claiming she violated the New Mexico Human Rights Act.
Candelaria, an independent from Albuquerque, says he ripped Stewart for keeping a bigoted legislative director on the state payroll. In retaliation, Candelaria says, Democrat Stewart abused her position as president pro tem of the Senate by moving Candelaria’s Capitol office and changing his seat on the Senate floor.
It’s a case that might sound petty. But Candelaria maintains his lawsuit against Stewart is based on principle.
“Any form of reprisal is unlawful,” said Candelaria, 35, an attorney who practices civil rights law.
Stewart, 75, isn’t responding.
“Senator Stewart will not be commenting on any pending legal matter at this time,” said a spokesman for Senate Democrats.
The relationship between the two senators from different generations has been icy since the heat of last summer.
Candelaria roundly criticized Stewart for authorizing a secretive investigation of state administrator Rachel Gudgel, then covering up the findings from the public and most of New Mexico’s 112 legislators.
Gudgel was director of the Legislative Education Study Committee, a job she’d held for five years that paid her $131,000 annually.
Unbeknownst to most legislators, several of Gudgel’s subordinates accused her of making racist comments about Native Americans and denigrating a gay man. Employees also said turnover was unusually high in Gudgel’s 15-member agency. They complained her harsh management style drove off talented employees.
Stewart and a few other legislative leaders hired a private attorney to investigate the complaints against Gudgel. But eight of the 10 lawmakers with direct supervisory authority over Gudgel knew nothing about the investigation or its outcome until they read about it in my column.
Gudgel received a two-week suspension without pay for making derogatory comments. Top-ranking lawmakers also authorized the hiring at taxpayer expense of a “leadership coach” to help Gudgel.
Once Gudgel’s misconduct became public knowledge, Candelaria and many other legislators called for her firing. Stewart and Sen. Bill Soules, D-Las Cruces, became Gudgel’s fiercest defenders.
Stewart said Gudgel was not prejudiced against Native Americans, and she had already been disciplined for making inappropriate comments.
Stewart sidestepped an important fact. Gudgel might have been fired if the full Legislature had known of her misconduct.
Candelaria was upset by the behind-the-scenes maneuvers in which a few lawmakers saved Gudgel. He went public with his criticisms of Stewart and Soules.
“They turned a blind eye to workplace discrimination. Really, they hid it,” Candelaria said.
Once the story broke, the state’s newspapers were filled with stories about Gudgel. Soon after, Candelaria heard from Stewart.
“On Aug. 6, 2021, mere weeks after Mr. Candelaria began to publicly oppose Ms. Stewart’s discriminatory conduct, Ms. Stewart emailed Mr. Candelaria to inform him that she was moving his office in the Roundhouse from the ground floor with a window to a less desirable location on the third floor without a window. Ms. Stewart also informed Mr. Candelaria at this time that she was moving his seat on the Senate Floor to a less desirable location in the front row.”
Candelaria asked for an explanation. He says Stewart never responded.
For a time, the animus between Stewart and Candelaria was overshadowed by Gudgel’s troubles. Legislators, tribes and pueblos kept pushing for her firing, calling her unfit to shape public-school policies.
Gudgel resigned under pressure in September, claiming she had been harassed. In the typical fashion of New Mexico politics, Gudgel received about six months’ extra pay for what she claimed was accrued leave. Lawmakers didn’t know how the amount was calculated but still handed Gudgel the money on her way out the door.
Candelaria says there’s an irony to this story. Offices at the Capitol matter a good deal to legislators, and no one knows that better than Stewart.
In 2015, after Stewart had shifted from the House of Representatives to the Senate, Candelaria said she asked him for a favor.
Stewart was upset with her office and the fact that she was quartered near a male senator she disliked. Would Candelaria be kind enough to switch offices with her?
“I gave up a pretty sick office for her,” Candelaria said. “It had a big window and enough space where I could get a moment’s peace. I went to a smaller office with no window on a more crowded floor.”
Maybe it’s the kind of confrontation Jimmy Kimmel will make sport of on his late-night talk show. Candelaria, though, says his lawsuit is serious.
He predicts Stewart’s lawyers will file a flurry of motions to have the case tossed on grounds of legislative immunity.
Candelaria didn’t sue Stewart for removing him from the Senate Finance Committee, a move he said was within her legislative authority. But she had no basis to change his office or seating arrangement, he said.
Candelaria expects his lawsuit against Stewart to go to trial next summer or fall.
“I’ll be blissfully retired by then,” he said.
Candelaria told me he will retire from the Senate in December, the middle of his third term. He says he wants the Bernalillo County commissioners to appoint Democratic Rep. Moe Maestas to succeed him as the senator for the west side of Albuquerque.
After that, Stewart and Candelaria will officially cease being colleagues. Unofficially, they’ve been at war for months.
