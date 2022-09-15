An influential Democratic state senator from Albuquerque accused of groping a female lobbyist and other inappropriate behavior says an investigation into a complaint lodged against him earlier this year has been closed with no disciplinary action against him.

In a letter provided Thursday to The New Mexican, Sen. Daniel Ivey-Soto, who has served in the Legislature for nearly a decade, says the complaint was "exhaustively investigated and fully debated by the Investigative Subcommittee" of the Interim Legislative Ethics Committee.

"Last week my attorney was informed that the current matter before the ILEC regarding the complaint is indefinitely suspended, with no further action to be taken," he wrote.

