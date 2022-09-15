A Democratic state senator from Albuquerque who has been the subject of a sexual harassment investigation for months said Thursday he contacted the FBI to report an extortion attempt allegedly orchestrated by Senate President Pro Tem Mimi Stewart.

Sen. Daniel Ivey-Soto said an unidentified third party delivered a message to him from Stewart the day prior: Resign as chairman of the Senate Rules Committee and Stewart would make sure a confidential report that revealed new allegations against Ivey-Soto wouldn't get leaked.

"But if I did not agree to resign, then the report would be leaked," he said. "That is the very definition of extortion, and that is the reason why I reported that to the FBI at 3:30 [Thursday] afternoon, which was prior to [the report] being released."

Follow Daniel J. Chacón on Twitter @danieljchacon.

Popular in the Community