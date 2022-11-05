As state Sen. Michael Padilla sees it, adjusting watches and clocks twice a year is a pain.

“I feel like we lose something when we lose the hour [in the spring],” the Albuquerque Democrat said. But, he confessed, “I look forward to the night when I get an extra hour’s sleep.”

Here’s some good news for Padilla and others who look forward to that extra hour of sleep in the fall: It’s this weekend. New Mexico returns to Mountain Standard Time at 2 a.m. Sunday.

General Assignment Reporter

Robert Nott has covered education and youth issues for the Santa Fe New Mexican. He is assigned to The New Mexican's city desk where he covers a general assignment beat.

