To hear his supporters tell it, state Sen. Richard Martinez was as much a victim as the couple he scarred while driving drunk.
Martinez’s sister, Lorraine Abeyta, stood in state District Court during Tuesday’s sentencing hearing and chose her words with caution. She made sure to call the crash Martinez caused “the accident,” as though it were unavoidable, and the senator was no more responsible than an onlooker who happened across twisted wreckage.
She drifted from that argument to another, saying her brother is ill and deserving of compassion.
“Alcoholism is a disease that affects people from all walks of life,” Abeyta said in asking District Judge Francis Mathew to treat Martinez with leniency.
Marcia Martinez, a niece of the senator, continued the theme that he was a misunderstood man, not an uncaring one. She said he wanted to inquire about the health of the couple he injured, Johnny and Gerrie Sisneros, but the senator’s own medical troubles made this impossible.
Martinez, his niece said, was in a wheelchair after the wreck with “a severe infection that nearly took his life.”
Martinez’s attorney, David Foster, didn’t mention any infection during the senator’s two-day trial. It ended with state District Judge Francis Mathew convicting Martinez of aggravated drunken driving and reckless driving. Martinez decided not to testify in his own defense or publicly discuss any injuries.
Instead, Foster had argued that Martinez wasn’t intoxicated. The senator was dazed after banging his head into his own windshield. This occurred, Foster said, when Martinez accidentally drove his Mercedes SUV into the rear of the Sisneros’ Jeep, which was stopped at a red light.
Martinez, D-Ojo Caliente, also was in pain because of injuries to his feet and an ankle, Foster had said.
Marcia Martinez said reporters were culprits in making what happened worse.
“The media has turned this into a circus,” she said.
She claimed reporters peered into the windows of Martinez’s home when he was convalescing. The senator wasn’t in hiding, she said. He wanted to speak to the couple he hit, but he couldn’t talk about the crash because of what his niece called “legal, civil and political issues.”
All politics might be local. But, by his niece’s account, Sen. Martinez was barred from asking two of his constituents about their own recovery.
The niece also made a point of describing Martinez as too fragile for a jail sentence.
“I truly believe he’s in danger,” she said.
As for the senator’s culpability, Marcia Martinez said: “Your honor, this was a terrible lapse in judgment.”
Foster elaborated on the claim that Richard Martinez had availed himself of his constitutional right to silence because of factors he couldn’t control.
The senator was interested in reaching a plea bargain that would have ended the criminal case without a trial. But, Foster said, prosecutors from the state Attorney General’s Office wouldn’t consider a deal.
Prosecutors wouldn’t comment on whether they had rejected overtures for a plea bargain. But in open court, they asked Mathew to give Martinez the maximum punishment of 180 days in jail.
To counter them, Foster brought up an extraneous criminal case. His hope was that a comparison would persuade Mathew to let Martinez serve any sentence on house arrest instead of in a jail cell.
Foster told of Laura Seeds being convicted of rigging absentee ballots to get her husband, Robert, elected to the Española City Council. He won by a scant two votes.
Laura Seeds was convicted of felonies for voter fraud, but she received a sentence of six months on house arrest and five years’ probation.
She tried to influence the outcome an election, Foster said. He argued that Martinez’s case was different and somehow more benign. The grinding wreck caused by Martinez had led to his being convicted of two petty misdemeanors.
“This was a personal matter late in the evening where he made a bad decision,” Foster said.
His characterization was as close as the defense lawyer would come to ascribing blame to Martinez for the crash.
Martinez’s own account had implied he was on some sort of business. He told the investigating officer from the Española Police Department he had been at a meeting. His claim, though, was never explored by police, much less verified. Martinez was dressed in shorts and a purple T-shirt the night of the wreck.
He also told police he had either a few beers or three glasses of wine, then took the wheel of his SUV. The officers and an emergency room physician smelled booze on Martinez.
Abeyta, the senator’s sister, minimized this evidence in her plea for a light sentence.
“He is remorseful and never intended to hurt anyone,” she said.
Another of his sisters had died months before the crash. This, combined with Martinez being diagnosed with diabetes, had left him “struggling with depression,” Abeyta said.
When Martinez walked to the courtroom lectern to speak, he made a point of turning and apologizing to Johnny and Gerrie Sisneros.
“I never had a chance to say how sorry I am,” he said.
This was not true. Martinez had made a point of avoiding his victims after his conviction.
Mathew was ready with his sentence immediately after prosecutors, Martinez and his supporters had their say.
“It was only by the grace of God that you didn’t kill someone on that night,” the judge said.
But Martinez walked out of court without a severe penalty. Mathew sentenced him to five days in jail and 85 days of probation. The senator still could appeal.
Mathew ordered him to report to the Santa Fe County jail no later then Jan. 14. If Martinez opts to do his time instead of appealing, he will be out of jail two days before the start of the legislative session.
Martinez says he will enter the session a changed man because of the crash.
“I’m able to admit I’m an alcoholic, he said.
This isn’t much comfort to Johnny and Gerrie Sisneros, who say the quality of their lives has been lessened by physical and emotional pain.
When Johnny goes to the supermarket, he said, he must use the shopping cart as a walker. The wreck left him with injuries to his back, neck, shoulder and hips.
“This is both embarrassing and humiliating. I’m only 53,” Johnny said.
Martinez, at 66, plans to seek a sixth term in the Legislature. His sister said he can put the wreck behind him and help others.
“I firmly believe this life-altering mistake can be turned around to make Richard a better person and a better senator,” she said.
She said he is on a path to improvement by attending Alcoholics Anonymous meetings.
Johnny and Gerrie Sisneros are less optimistic about what’s ahead.
“So much for growing old together gracefully,” Johnny said.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.