"Transparency" in New Mexico is sort of like the weather. Many politicians talk about the virtues of an open government, but they don't do anything to change the gray, cloudy system.
Soon we'll see how many want to splash a little sunshine into sequestered rooms where lobbyists go about the business of advocating for a company or cause.
State Sen. Jeff Steinborn, D-Las Cruces, is back with another attempt to require lobbyists to disclose their rooting interests.
His proposal, Senate Bill 53, is simple enough. The measure would require lobbyists or their employer to file a report after each legislative session listing the bills they supported or opposed.
There's nothing radical about this idea. Other states have laws similar to the one Steinborn is proposing.
Lobbyists do only a small part of their work in public meetings at the Capitol. Many also buy dinner or drinks for legislators at nightspots. Legislation is discussed in these private settings. What's said leaves the public guessing.
As it stands, lobbyists in New Mexico only have to list their employers and report some of their expenditures.
Rep. Day Hochman-Vigil, D-Albuquerque, last year proposed legislation similar to Steinborn's. Her bill didn't generate opposition in the House of Representatives, but it grew into something so big and sweeping that a committee of state senators buried it.
After Hochman-Vigil outlined her straightforward bill on the floor of the House, Minority Leader Jim Townsend, R-Artesia, wanted to expand it.
He pushed through an amendment that would have turned lobbyists into bystanders for a key part of each year.
His proposal would have prohibited lobbyists or their employers from making any expenditure or political contribution to a state legislator from Jan. 1 until the close of each legislative session. Regular sessions end either in mid-February or mid-March.
Townsend's amendment would have prohibited dinners in which legislators were feted and lobbyists picked up the tab. It would have barred lobbyists from depositing gifts in lawmakers' offices or handing them a campaign donation during the session.
The House approved the bill and Townsend's amendment on a vote of 62-0.
Insiders said the decision meant little. The bill was going nowhere except a legislative graveyard.
They were right. It died in the Senate Rules Committee. Then legislators and lobbyists continued business as usual.
State government calls Jan. 1 until the end of a legislative session "the prohibited period." All that means is legislators, statewide officeholders and candidates for these offices can't "knowingly solicit" contributions.
Adverbs are a plague on our mother tongue, but a valuable device for legislators. A ban on "knowingly" seeking donations is a nice semantic hedge for those who want to keep cash flowing to campaign accounts.
Lawmakers can't ask for money, but they can take it.
Rep. Matthew McQueen, D-Galisteo, has sponsored bills to close this giant loophole. His proposal last year cleared the House of Representatives 56-0.
But the Senate Rules Committee again demonstrated its power. It removed the bill’s ban on accepting contributions during the prohibited period. Gutted beyond recognition, McQueen's bill also landed in the committee cemetery.
Against this backdrop of failure, Steinborn faces an additional challenge. This year's legislative session is only 30 days.
With so little time to do the people's work, many lawmakers will say they have to focus attention on budgetary matters.
This means Steinborn's bill might be bottled up in a committee, even if the governor decides it's worthy of being placed on the legislative agenda.
It shouldn't be a battle to enact a law that requires lobbyists to reveal their stand on legislation.
But people inside the system don't always see it that way. Legislators who have a personal conflict regarding a bill might still vote on it.
For example, Rep. Antonio "Moe" Maestas, D-Albuquerque, once voted for a lottery bill without mentioning that his wife, lobbyist Vanessa Alarid, was advocating for the measure on behalf of a vendor.
I criticized Maestas in a column for failing to explain his family's financial interest in the bill. He then began announcing publicly that his wife was a lobbyist for the measure.
But Maestas continued voting on the bill. If he had excused himself, he said, more companies might hire his wife as a lobbyist to nullify his vote.
Spend enough time in the halls of power, and you'll hear it all. Up is down, and conflicts must be ignored to prevent conflicts.
