Senate whip says she was targeted for ouster

Strange rumblings about a political revolt began this week.
State Sen. Mimi Stewart told me she was under siege by a few fellow senators who wanted to remove her from her leadership job of majority whip.
Stewart, D-Albuquerque, contacted me after I wrote a column that mentioned her conviction 20 years ago for drunken driving.
The main focus of the column was her colleague, Sen. Richard Martinez, D-Española. He is charged with aggravated drunken driving and reckless driving for plowing his Mercedes SUV into the rear of a Jeep.
In the era Stewart was arrested, a lawmaker in a politically safe district could survive a conviction for drunken driving.
There is no such guarantee today for Martinez. Drunken drivers are seen for what they are — criminals who endanger everyone in their path.
Stewart wasn’t happy that I had recounted her case after all these years.
“I’m hoping that eventually I’m not in the news anymore for my DWI,” she wrote to me in a text message.
Then she sent me another message, writing that Martinez’s troubles had placed her in jeopardy of losing her leadership job in the Senate.
“Some of my colleagues want to kick me out of whip position cuz of my DWI,” she wrote.
Stewart provided a few additional details. I began calling other senators to check what she’d said. If it was true that Democrats were warring with one another, the fallout in next year’s Senate elections could be enormous.
My inquiry boiled down to a simple question: Were some of Stewart’s colleagues trying to oust her as whip to avoid the appearance of a double standard in how senators fared after being arrested for drunken driving?
Most senators I phoned didn’t call me back. Those I reached said they knew of no insurgence against Stewart.
“I have not heard one word along those lines,” said Sen. John Arthur Smith, D-Deming.
Stewart learned of my inquiries and asked me to stop trying to interview other senators.
“Please don’t call people about what I told you. Of course they are going to lie to you. Let’s have a person-to-person chat about all of this,” she wrote in a text message.
She said she would be available for the interview in two weeks. Stewart’s attempts to give me marching orders only motivated me to work harder. I kept trying to reach her fellow senators.
One who didn’t respond to a request for an interview was Senate Majority Leader Peter Wirth, D-Santa Fe. Wirth instead had a spokesman, Chris Nordstrum, call me to say there was no truth to what I was asking about.
“We’re not going to respond to rumors,” Nordstrum said.
This was no rumor. The source was a senator who claimed she was on the hot seat, courtesy of fellow Democrats.
But the official position of the Democratic Senate leadership was that I had dignified gossip. Nordstrum said no one in the Senate had spoken of a move to oust Stewart. I told him he and Wirth were wrong.
Stewart phoned me Tuesday afternoon. She tried to soften what she’d said the day before. She said she had mischaracterized the timing of an attempt to unseat her as whip.
“This is probably my fault for not telling you that this is something that happened eight months ago, when I ran for re-election as whip,” she said. “It was a very reckless thing for me to tell you because it’s not current.”
Her revised account didn’t make sense.
Nobody in December could have compared Martinez’s drunken-driving case to Stewart’s. Martinez wasn’t arrested until late June, six months after Stewart’s reelection as whip.
Another senator returned my call but only to say he was under a gag order. He actually used that term. It didn’t inspire confidence in Wirth’s leadership style.
Yet another senator said a division between liberal and conservative Democrats in the Senate was apparent but had thawed. Nobody had ever tried to remove Stewart as a Senate leader.
Aside from bizarre political theater, this episode revealed how Senate Democrats tried to manage news that one of their own created.
Stewart’s claims will cause plenty of fallout. The next question is if there will be political casualties.
Ringside Seat is an opinion column about people, politics and news. Contact Milan Simonich at msimonich@sfnewmexican.com or 505-986-3080.