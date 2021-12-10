The map-making process at the state Capitol led lawmakers down another path of partisan bickering Friday, the fifth day of a special session focused on the politically thorny task of redrawing the boundaries of New Mexico’s voting districts.
After a two-hour-plus discussion and debate, the state Senate voted 25-14 on a congressional district map a Republican lawmaker charged was “obviously gerrymandered” to give Democrats a political advantage at the polls.
Sen. Mark Moores, R-Albuquerque, advocated for a congressional map approved 6-1 by the independent and nonpartisan Citizens Redistricting Committee, which the Legislature created to solicit public input across the state and develop maps for lawmakers to consider.
“This is a good map that brings New Mexico together and ends some of that rancor that we’ve all experienced recently that we need to get over,” Moores said. “Let’s pass the map we know is the best map that we’ve been presented and puts the partisanship aside.”
Democrats, who have majority control in the Senate, as well as in the state House of Representatives, shot Moores’ proposal down and voted instead in support of a map sponsored by Sen. Joseph Cervantes, D-Las Cruces. Cervantes said his map “recognizes and honors and values” the work of the committee. He said it is “86 percent similar” to what is known as Map H, which has been branded by its supporters as the People’s Map.
“We have a map that has been well described by some of my colleagues as three [congressional] districts that look a lot like New Mexico: some progressive, some conservative, some urban, some rural,” he said.
Cervantes’ map drew stiff opposition and allegations of racism from Sen. Jacob Candelaria, an outspoken legislator who announced at the beginning of the special session he had changed his voter registration from Democrat to “decline to state.”
The proposal splits parts of Albuquerque, including Candelaria’s district, between two congressional districts.
“The way the west side of Albuquerque is drawn up in this map is the more affluent, non-Hispanic white communities stay in [the central 1st Congressional District]. They get to remain part of Albuquerque,” Candelaria said. “The less affluent Hispanic communities, however, are pushed into [the southern 2nd Congressional District].”
Candelaria called the proposed map “inherently racist,” saying it diminishes representation for communities of color in the Albuquerque metro area in favor of more affluent white communities.
“I don’t use those words lightly, but when you are drawing the line in this map, I’ll tell you exactly how it’s drawn: It’s drawn along the wealthy homes along the bosque — million-dollar estates, $500,000 homes. That’s who this map says gets to be part of the Albuquerque ‘community of interest.’ But poor, working-class Hispanic folks in the southeast part of Albuquerque and the South Valley are no longer part.”
The interests of certain communities in Albuquerque were dissociated “because they do not perform politically in the way that some would want them to,” Candelaria said.
“I like to think that giving people the right to vote matters more than political advantage,” he said.
Sen. Jerry Ortiz y Pino, D-Albuquerque, said the map creates three congressional districts that “very nicely” reflect New Mexico as a whole.
“They all have an urban hub. They all have rural components. They all have small towns. They all have a Native American presence. The have Hispanic presence in all of them in a proportion similar to the population as a whole,” he said.
Ortiz y Pino also said lines have to be drawn somewhere.
“In my district, the line goes right through the middle of my district,” he said. “Half of my district, if this passes, will be represented by one member of Congress. The other half by another member of Congress. But it doesn’t mean that they’re somehow cast to the darkness outside. We’re not throwing them to the dogs. We’re simply saying, ‘Somebody else will represent you.’ ”
The new map also would split heavily Republican Rio Rancho, one of the state’s fastest-growing cities, into two congressional districts. The north side of the city would be moved into the 3rd Congressional District, and the south side would remain in the 1st Congressional District. Under the map submitted initially, all of Rio Rancho was in the 1st Congressional District.
The previous map split Santa Fe County between the 1st and 3rd districts.
“Most of Santa Fe County has been returned to Congressional District 3 under this plan, except for some of the East Mountain precincts, and that allows us to keep Edgewood whole,” cartographer Brittany Poss, director of data and analytics with Research & Polling Inc., told members of the Senate Judiciary Committee before the full Senate vote.
Poss said the biggest changes were on the east side of the state. Guadalupe and De Baca counties, which were drawn into the 3rd Congressional District, have been moved into the 1st.
The southern half of Chaves County in southeastern New Mexico would be in the 3rd District, which encompasses the northern part of the state, under the new map.
“The vast majority of Roswell is in Congressional District 3 with a little bit of Roswell in Congressional District 1,” Poss said, adding Hobbs would also be split between two districts.
