Liberals who want to oust conservative Democrat Mary Kay Papen from the state Senate might have missed their chance.
Two progressive candidates, Carrie Hamblen and Tracy Perry, entered the Democratic primary against Papen. The challengers spent months trying to win over the same voters.
This set up the race perfectly for Papen, the 88-year-old president pro tem of the Senate.
Papen has a base of supporters in Senate District 38 in Doña Ana County. She was happy to let two opponents split the rest of the votes.
Then on Monday, with ballots printed and early voting underway, Perry ended her campaign and endorsed Hamblen.
Perry said she broke her back in October and underwent surgery. With a month to go before primary Election Day, she decided she couldn't continue in the race.
“Despite fighting my heart out, I have come to the realization that I cannot campaign the way I want to after my back and spinal cord surgery," Perry said.
In the midst of the novel coronavirus pandemic, Hamblen will try to consolidate Perry's supporters with her own.
"I think there's still time," Hamblen said Tuesday in a telephone interview.
As for Papen, she said her message won't change in the campaign's homestretch.
"I think I've done a good job, and hopefully people feel the same way," she said.
Hamblen, CEO of the Las Cruces Green Chamber of Commerce, said she decided to run for the Senate in 2019 in objection to four of Papen's stands on high-profile issues.
Papen joined with Republican senators and seven other conservative Democrats to keep a 1969 anti-abortion law on the books. She voted against a ban on coyote-killing contests, a bill that became law.
Papen also has opposed legalizing recreational marijuana and using a portion of the $18 billion Land Grant Permanent Fund to expand early childhood education.
Republican legislators have never supported proposals to spend more of the land grant endowment on another program. Papen and a bloc of Democrats in both chambers shared that view.
With unemployment rocketing and tax revenues crashing in the pandemic, Papen can tell voters she was wise to be cautious with an endowment that's provided hundreds of millions of dollars annually for public schools.
This hasn't silenced her critics.
The biggest knock against Papen by other Democrats is that she's manipulated by corporate interests.
She aligned herself last year with John Thompson, a lobbyist who represented major wine wholesalers. Papen carried a bill for Thompson that would have prohibited out-of-state retailers from shipping alcoholic products to New Mexico.
Wineries in California called this a case of a senator trying to hand business to wholesale liquor distributors.
I interviewed Papen about the bill early one morning. She incorrectly described what it would do.
Papen withdrew the bill minutes later with a vague explanation.
"It needed more work," was all she would say.
Eric Griego, state director of the Working Families Party, calls Papen and four other senators "the corporate Democratic coalition."
"I don't think she's the brains of the operation by any means, but she's the president pro tem of the Senate who appoints the committee chairmen," said Griego, himself a former state senator.
In addition to Papen, Griego's organization is opposing Democratic Sens. John Arthur Smith of Deming; Clemente Sanchez of Grants; George Muñoz of Gallup; and Gabriel Ramos of Silver City.
Griego said his organization will help Hamblen now that Perry has stopped campaigning.
"We were frustrated by the three-way race. That made it a hard path" to defeat Papen, Griego said.
Hamblen said she will run a fact-based campaign against Papen, but not a negative one.
Papen is in her 20th year as a senator — too long a stay in Hamblen's view.
Hamblen said she would serve no more than two terms, or eight years, if she defeats Papen and goes on to win the general election in November.
"Sixty-six percent of this district is Latino. I'd like to pass this seat on to a Latina," Hamblen said.
Papen said she spent Tuesday morning working in her rose garden. In every other campaign, she walked her district each day and knocked on doors. This time, phones and computers account for most of the contact with voters.
Still, the Papen name is familiar to voters in Las Cruces. The late Frank Papen represented the same Senate district from 1969 to 1984. He married Mary Kay in 1990. She's held the Senate seat since 2001.
The liberal wing tried to hand her another term. Now, after stumbling out of the gate, it still hopes for a horse race.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.