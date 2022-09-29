The U.S. Senate on Thursday passed a stopgap funding measure that includes $2.5 billion in assistance for Northern New Mexicans who suffered losses tied to the massive Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire.

The continuing resolution, which would prevent a partial government shutdown through Dec. 16, is expected to pass the House by Friday.

News of the additional aid for wildfire victims was a victory for New Mexico's congressional Democrats, who have pushed for the federal government to fully compensate residents and businesses for losses due to a wildfire sparked by controlled burns that raged out of control amid heavy spring winds and extreme drought conditions.

