The U.S. Senate on Thursday passed a stopgap funding measure that includes $2.5 billion in assistance for Northern New Mexicans who suffered losses tied to the massive Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire.
The continuing resolution, which would prevent a partial government shutdown through Dec. 16, is expected to pass the House by Friday.
News of the additional aid for wildfire victims was a victory for New Mexico's congressional Democrats, who have pushed for the federal government to fully compensate residents and businesses for losses due to a wildfire sparked by controlled burns that raged out of control amid heavy spring winds and extreme drought conditions.
For those in fire- and flood-ravaged communities in San Miguel and Mora counties, the 75-23 Senate vote could be life-changing.
U.S. Rep. Teresa Leger Fernández said in an interview after the vote she expects the continuing resolution to pass the House on Friday, given the strong support for the spending bill.
The $2.5 billion appropriated for New Mexico fire victims will offer compensation above and beyond what the Federal Emergency Management Agency is able to offer, which she described as a "helping hand."
"I've had so many people tell me they've lost all of their equipment," she said. "They've lost their tractors, their animals. They've had business income loss. It will cover all of those losses. This is a bill that was intended to make those who have suffered from the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire, to make them whole."
While additional appropriations will be needed, Leger Fernández said, she sees the $2.5 billion as "a very good amount to start with."
"We have the government accepting responsibility and saying, 'It's our responsibility to pay you for the losses you have suffered,' " she said.
This is a developing story. Check back for more details.