A bill that would hold adults responsible for keeping guns out of the hands of children passed the Senate largely along party lines Friday.

Sen. Benny Shendo Jr., D-Jemez Pueblo, joined Republicans in voting against House Bill 9, which creates two new crimes related to negligently making a firearm accessible to a minor.

The bill is one of several gun control measures lawmakers are considering in this year’s 60-day legislative session and the first to pass both chambers. The bill now has to go back to the House for concurrence because it was amended in the Senate.

