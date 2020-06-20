The state Senate approved a modified budget plan Saturday that mends a huge hole in next year’s budget caused by the oil price crash and novel coronavirus pandemic.
The budget bill uses a combination of spending cuts, reserves and federal funding to deal with a projected $2 billion drop in state revenue for the next fiscal year.
“It’s certainly not the perfect response, but it darn well may be the only response we can give right now,” Sen. John Arthur Smith, chairman of the Senate Finance Committee, told his fellow legislators.
The solvency effort, which was already approved by the House on Friday, now moves to Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s desk after passing the Senate 30-12.
Lawmakers approved the largest budget in New Mexico’s history in February, at $7.6 billion, but only weeks later an oil price war and the COVID-19 pandemic put that plan in peril.
The revised fiscal year 2021 budget reduces spending by more than $600 million, bringing the budget to $7 billion. That’s a greater reduction than the around $450 million cut Lujan Grisham had advocated for.
The plan still increases spending compared with the prior year, but only by about 1.5 percent instead of the original 7.6 percent increase, Smith said.
How does the NM legislature approve federal funding? Hopefully, there will be an explanation is a full story tomorrow.
