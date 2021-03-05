New Mexicans may no longer have to change their clocks twice a year.
An ongoing effort to keep New Mexico on daylight saving time year-round passed the Senate on a 22-18 vote Friday.
But it's far from a done deal.
Not only does Senate Bill 102 still need approval from the state House of Representatives, where a similar measure has languished in the past, the change could occur only "after a federal law has been enacted allowing a state to exempt itself from reverting to standard time from daylight saving time," the bill states.
"Congress would have to pass enabling legislation to allow states to do this," said the bill's sponsor, Sen. Cliff Pirtle, R-Roswell. "I think what's important to note is that Congress is not very likely to do such a thing, but what we are hoping is that if enough states pass this, that Congress would put permanent daylight savings across the entire country."
Lawmakers from the southern part of the state, whose districts border Texas and Mexico, voted against the measure, saying it could affect interstate commerce.
"We sit at the crossroads of a continent down in Santa Teresa," said Sen. Bill Soules, D-Las Cruces.
"There's one-and-a-half-billion dollars worth of goods cross that border every single month, and you put in a disruption of that through an artificial change in the time where some of the year we would match and some of the year we would not is just unreasonable as far as just the pure economics of it," he said. "Please consider down there where we've got a large municipality, El Paso, and then also Juarez as part of our economic base that putting a wall of time between the two communities is just not functional or feasible and will cause economic disruption."
