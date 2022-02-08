After an emotionally charged two-hour debate Tuesday, the New Mexico Senate passed a bill that would prohibit life in prison without parole for juveniles convicted of first-degree murder.
The 23-15 party-line vote on Senate Bill 43 came over the objection of Republicans who argued it would put the interests of criminals over their victims.
“What does tough on crime in New Mexico mean?” Sen. Greg Baca, R-Belen, asked his colleagues.
“It means loosening of sentences,” he said. “It doesn’t mean second chances. It means 12 chances, 15 chances — enough chances that you go out and hurt somebody else. That’s what tough on crime means in New Mexico.”
Known as the “Second Chance” bill, the proposal also would make youthful offenders eligible for parole after serving 15 years behind bars.
"We're not automatically letting people go free at 15 years," said the sponsor, Sen. Antoinette Sedillo Lopez, D-Albuquerque. "We're just giving them the possibility to demonstrate that they have been transformed. It's a possibility of redemption."
This is a developing story. Stay tuned for updates.
While I generally support second chances for criminals, (especially juvenile offenders) I do think there needs to be some caveats added to this bill… Sadly, there are some crimes that have been committed by juveniles that are just so heinous, that they deserve to be locked away for life. I think we need to look at the severity of the crime on a case-by-case basis. For instances, in the case of mass school shootings. I don’t know what’s driving this school shooting phenomenon, but if a kid shoots up their school and kills several of their classmates and faculty members, then I do think life without the possibility of parole is warranted. I think it would be wise to keep the life without parole option available. But it should only be used VERY rarely. And only in the cases of particularly heinous crimes.
Republican's never passing up an opportunity to reveal their hypocrisy as the "So-Called Pro-Life" Party.
