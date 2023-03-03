A bill that would hold adults responsible for keeping guns out of the hands of children passed the Senate largely along party lines Friday.

Sen. Benny Shendo Jr., D-Jemez Pueblo, joined Republicans in voting against House Bill 9, which creates two new crimes related to negligently making a firearm accessible to a minor.

The bill is one of several gun control measures lawmakers are considering in this year's 60-day legislative session and the first to pass both chambers. HB 9 says a gun owner would be liable if the firearm is kept or stored "in a manner that negligently disregards a minor's ability to access" the weapon. Supporters have dubbed the bill the Bennie Hargrove Act, in honor of Hargrove, a 13-year-old from Albuquerque who was shot and killed in 2021 by another student who took a gun to school.

Follow Daniel J. Chacón on Twitter @danieljchacon.