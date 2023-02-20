Independent voters would no longer have to sit out primary elections under a bill the Senate approved Monday.

Senate Bill 73, which now heads to the House for consideration, would allow unaffiliated voters to select a major party ballot and vote in a primary election without having to change their registration status.

Sen. Jerry Ortiz y Pino, an Albuquerque Democrat, joined nine Senate Republicans voting against the measure, saying it takes responsibility out of voting.

