Senate Democrats on Saturday renominated Mimi Stewart as Senate president pro tem.
Stewart, D-Albuquerque, who was first elected to the Senate in 2014 after 20 years in the state House of Representatives, took the post in 2021 after Sen. Mary Kay Papen, the former head of the Senate, lost her primary race. In keeping the pro tem position — pending a full Senate vote to confirm in January — Stewart beat a challenge from Sen. Linda Lopez, D-Albuquerque, who had been majority whip until Saturday's vote.
“I am honored to have the continued support of the Democratic caucus as its choice for president pro tem,” Stewart said in a statement Saturday afternoon. “Leading the Senate is a challenging job, but if elected to continue in this role, I pledge to continue working collaboratively across the aisle and with the full membership as we serve to meet the many needs of our great state.”
Senate Democrats also voted on other party leadership positions; unlike the vote for president pro tem, these votes are final as each party's caucus selects its own leadership. Sen. Peter Wirth, D-Santa Fe, was elected by unanimous acclamation to continue serving as majority leader, a position he has held since 2017.
The leadership elections came at a rocky time for Stewart and the Democratic caucus after Sen. Daniel Ivey-Soto, D-Albuquerque, who has been embroiled in a sexual harassment complaint, reported Stewart to the FBI over an alleged extortion attempt.
Ivey-Soto told The New Mexican last week an unidentified intermediary had delivered a message to him from Stewart the day prior: Resign as chairman of the powerful Senate Rules Committee, or a confidential report on an investigation into the sexual harassment complaint would get leaked. The report, which was leaked, revealed salacious new allegations against Ivey-Soto, including that he had pinned Sen. Katy Duhigg down on a couch during the 2019 legislative session, before she was an elected official, after a consensual relationship became nonconsensual.
The caucus meeting was held behind closed doors; Senate Democrats announced the results after the vote.
Stewart's reappointment will have to be confirmed by a majority vote of the entire Senate when the Legislatures reconvenes for the 2023 session. Democrats hold 26 of the 42 seats in the Senate, with Republicans holding 15 and one held by Sen. Jacob Candelaria, who was elected as a Democrat but switched to independent last year.
Wirth said in a statement he was "honored and humbled" to be chosen again as majority leader.
“We have an amazing team, and Democrats in the Senate stand united,” Wirth said. “Together, we are ready to lead the charge in crafting transformational legislation for the upcoming session.”
Democrats chose other leaders. Sen. Michael Padilla, D-Albuquerque, was elected to Lopez's former spot as majority whip, beating Sen. Shannon Pinto, D-Tohatchi.
“I would like to thank the caucus for having the trust and confidence in me to do this job,” Padilla said. “I am deeply committed to improving the lives of every New Mexican and look forward to helping the caucus focus on our many priorities for the state in my capacity as whip.”
Sen. Harold Pope Jr., D-Albuquerque, was elected without opposition as majority caucus chairman, succeeding Sen. Brenda McKenna, D-Corrales, who didn't run again.
“I am excited to join our leaders in building on the positive momentum this caucus started two years ago when I was first elected into the Senate," he said.
Meanwhile, Cheri Lujan was named chief clerk, replacing Lenore Naranjo, who has served in the Senate for many years and announced her retirement earlier this year. The caucus elected Paula Ulibarri to continue as sergeant at arms. Both of these positions will be voted on by the full Senate at the start of the next session.