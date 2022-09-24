Senate Democrats on Saturday renominated Mimi Stewart as Senate president pro tem.

Stewart, D-Albuquerque, who was first elected to the Senate in 2014 after 20 years in the state House of Representatives, took the post in 2021 after Sen. Mary Kay Papen, the former head of the Senate, lost her primary race. In keeping the pro tem position — pending a full Senate vote to confirm in January — Stewart beat a challenge from Sen. Linda Lopez, D-Albuquerque, who had been majority whip until Saturday's vote.

“I am honored to have the continued support of the Democratic caucus as its choice for president pro tem,” Stewart said in a statement Saturday afternoon. “Leading the Senate is a challenging job, but if elected to continue in this role, I pledge to continue working collaboratively across the aisle and with the full membership as we serve to meet the many needs of our great state.”

