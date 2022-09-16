A potential leadership shake-up is looming for the 26-member Democratic caucus of the New Mexico Senate amid turmoil and infighting among its members.

The caucus is scheduled to hold an election Sept. 24 to nominate a president pro tem, the Senate's top leadership position, and pick a majority leader, whip and caucus chair.

The election comes as Democrats deal with controversy within their ranks after Sen. Daniel Ivey-Soto, who has been embroiled in a sexual harassment complaint, reported Sen. Mimi Stewart — currently serving as the president pro tem and reportedly planning to seek reelection to the high-profile post — to the FBI over an alleged extortion attempt.

