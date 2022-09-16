A potential leadership shake-up is looming for the 26-member Democratic caucus of the New Mexico Senate amid turmoil and infighting among its members.
The caucus is scheduled to hold an election Sept. 24 to nominate a president pro tem, the Senate's top leadership position, and pick a majority leader, whip and caucus chair.
The election comes as Democrats deal with controversy within their ranks after Sen. Daniel Ivey-Soto, who has been embroiled in a sexual harassment complaint, reported Sen. Mimi Stewart — currently serving as the president pro tem and reportedly planning to seek reelection to the high-profile post — to the FBI over an alleged extortion attempt.
Ivey-Soto told The New Mexican on Thursday an unidentified intermediary had delivered a message to him from Stewart the day prior: Resign as chairman of the powerful Senate Rules Committee or a confidential report on an investigation into the sexual harassment complaint would get leaked.
"But if I did not agree to resign, then the report would be leaked," said Ivey-Soto, a three-term senator who represents District 15 in Albuquerque. "That is the very definition of extortion."
The report, in fact, was leaked and revealed salacious new allegations against Ivey-Soto, including that he had pinned Sen. Katy Duhigg down on a couch during the 2019 legislative session before she was an elected official after a consensual relationship became nonconsensual.
Stewart, a fellow Albuquerque Democrat, declined an interview request but issued a statement through a caucus spokesman in response to Ivey-Soto's allegations.
"We were facing a stalemate as a result of a very broken process, and in need of a more concrete resolution in order to move forward," she said in an apparent reference to the Interim Legislative Ethics Committee, which handled the complaint against Ivey-Soto.
"I think that having Senator Ivey-Soto step down from the two committees that he chairs is a reasonable solution and would be a positive step toward rebuilding some very damaged relationships and restoring trust in our institution," she added. "I have not had any direct contact with Senator Ivey-Soto for seven months but felt it important that he be aware there was a path forward, and my role was simply helping to convey that message."
While the Senate president pro tem makes committee assignments, all standing committee assignments have to be approved by the so-called Committees’ Committee, preventing Stewart from unilaterally removing Ivey-Soto from his chairmanships.
The Albuquerque Journal reported Stewart acknowledged relaying a message from a third-party to one of Ivey-Soto's colleagues, stating "someone wanted him to step down or the report would be released." Stewart also told the newspaper she didn't have the report or release it.
Sen. Jerry Ortiz y Pino, D-Albuquerque, said emotions may be too raw to hold an election so soon.
"I was kind of hoping we'd postpone the election for a week or more if we can just to let this issue settle down a little bit because right now it's all up in the air [after Ivey-Soto] filed a report with the FBI," he said. "The timing is just awful on this whole thing. I don't know why we're rushing into an election right now, actually. There's no need to do it so fast."
Caucus meetings are held in private, but election results are announced afterward.
Ortiz y Pino and other senators said Stewart once again plans to seek the nomination for Senate president pro tem, a position that must be voted on by the full chamber. They also said Sen. Linda Lopez, who currently serves as majority whip, plans to challenge Stewart for the post.
Stewart and Lopez have a rocky relationship. Last year, Lopez proposed a vote of no confidence in Stewart, but the motion failed.
Ortiz y Pino called the election of a president pro tem nominee the "big one."
"That'll be the decision facing us, whether it's Senator Lopez or Senator Stewart," he said. "They're each contacting all the Democratic senators asking for their support."
Lopez, also of Albuquerque, did not return a message seeking comment.
Sen. Michael Padilla plans to run for majority whip, and Sen. Harold Pope Jr. is expected to run for caucus chair, a position currently held by Sen. Brenda McKenna, who does not plan to run again, several senators said.
Padilla previously has served as Senate majority whip.
"I support the fact that we're electing leadership now so that we can get ourselves organized for the next 3½ months," Padilla said.
Pope did not return a message seeking comment.
Senators said no one is expected to challenge Senate Majority Leader Peter Wirth of Santa Fe for that position.
Sen. Liz Stefanics of Cerrillos noted the caucus holds elections for leadership positions every two years, though they usually take place in November or December.
"We're doing it this early because I believe we want to do a retreat later on to work on our agenda for the legislative session," she said.
"I'm not expecting it to be any different than the past ones," she added.