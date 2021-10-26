It's official: Tom Udall is the next U.S. ambassador to New Zealand and Samoa.
The U.S. Senate on Tuesday confirmed Udall's appointment by President Joe Biden, breaking a months-long logjam, The Hill reported Tuesday.
Udall, who lives in Santa Fe, was appointed by Biden in mid-July to represent the U.S. in New Zealand and Samoa, an increasingly important part of the world for American strategic interests.
The Hill reported other new ambassadors confirmed Tuesday include former Arizona Sen. Jeff Flake to Turkey, Victoria Reggie Kennedy to Austria and Cindy McCain, wife of former U.S. Sen. John McCain, as envoy to the United Nations Agencies for Food and Agriculture.
All four were confirmed via a voice vote of the Senate, The Hill reported.
Udall served in the Senate for two terms after five terms in the U.S. House of Representatives. He also was the state Attorney General.
Sen. Ben Ray Luján, who succeeded Udall after his retirement earlier this year, lauded the man he referred to as his "mentor "in a statement after the confirmation vote.
"Tom is a well-respected statesman with strong credentials, and I know that New Mexicans take great pride in his confirmation as U.S. Ambassador," Luján said.
