Arsenio Romero, left, speaks with Lt. Gov. Howie C. Morales before being confirmed as secretary of the Public Education Department on Wednesday at the Roundhouse.

 Javier Gallegos/The New Mexican

The Senate unanimously confirmed the appointment Wednesday of Arsenio Romero as Cabinet secretary of the Public Education Department, the fourth person to lead the agency under the administration of Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham.

"I'm here for the long haul," Romero, a longtime educator, said during his initial confirmation hearing before the Senate Rules Committee.

"I'm not going anywhere. I'm going to take on this challenge, and we're going to steer this ship in the right direction," he said.

