The Senate unanimously confirmed the appointment Wednesday of Dr. Arsenio Romero as Cabinet secretary of the Public Education Department, the fourth person to lead the agency under the administration of Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham.

"I'm here for the long haul," Romero, a longtime educator, said during his initial confirmation hearing before the Senate Rules Committee.

"I'm not going anywhere. I'm going to take on this challenge, and we're going to steer this ship in the right direction," he said.

