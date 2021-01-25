A bill to repeal a half-century-old law that criminalizes abortion in New Mexico cleared its first committee hearing Monday after emotional and sometimes graphic testimony from people on opposite sides of the contentious issue.
The state Senate's Health and Public Affairs Committee voted 5-3 along party lines to move the legislation forward.
"Every pregnancy is unique and complex, making a decision to not continue with pregnancy difficult," said state Sen. Linda Lopez, D-Albuquerque, one of the primary sponsors of the proposed repeal.
"Each decision ... is personal," she added. "We must respect and support those who have to make such a decision and to take politics and the law out of it."
The state statute is unenforceable because of Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 ruling that found overly restrictive state government regulations of abortion unconstitutional. But proponents of a bill expressed urgency in repealing the measure amid concerns the U.S. Supreme Court will weaken or overturn the ruling.
"This [abortion law] repeal that we're working on is of incredible importance and urgency because we do expect in future years that Roe v. Wade will be undermined at the U.S. Supreme Court," state Rep. Micaela Lara Cadena, D-Mesilla, said during a virtual news briefing before the committee meeting.
State Rep. Joanne Ferrary, D-Las Cruces, said the bill would ensure that abortion remains "accessable, safe and legal" in New Mexico.
"When I was growing up during the period of pre-Roe v. Wade, friends and relatives of mine didn't have access to safe and legal abortions," she said. "Many women suffered needless injury or even death, and if our 1969 abortion ban remains on the books when Roe v. Wade falls, it will pose a threat to the health, well-being and the autonomy of women and pregnant people. We won’t go back to those times."
Ferrary also said the bill would treat women as individuals with their own set of circumstances and medical needs.
"This legislation will make sure health care is decided by science and medicine, rather than politics," she said.
Senate Bill 10, introduced on the session’s opening day last week, went all the way to the Senate floor in 2019 but failed when eight moderate and conservative-leaning Democrats joined all 16 Republican senators in voting to keep the anti-abortion law on the books. Six of those Democrats are no longer in office, giving proponents of the measure more hope that it'll be signed into law this year by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, who also has made the repeal one of her legislative priorities.
Senate Majority Leader Peter Wirth noted that 25 members of the Senate Democratic caucus have signed on in support of the bill.
"That shows how far we've come with this legislation," he said, adding that the controversial issue was "front and center" during the primary last year during races in which several Democrats who voted against the bill in 2019 faced challenges from more progressive candidates.
"I am incredibly honored to help shepherd this very important legislation through the Senate and then through the House and up to the governor," Wirth said. "It's time that we take this antiquated law passed in 1969 off the books, and it's time for politicians to stay out of women's health care decisions. I look forward to getting this done."
Follow Daniel J. Chacón on Twitter @danieljchacon.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Just do it. Repeal.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.