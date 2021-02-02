The Senate Conservation Committee endorsed a bill Tuesday that would outlaw the use of traps, snares and wildlife poison on public lands in New Mexico.
The Wildlife Conservation and Public Safety Act, also called "Roxy’s Law" after a dog that was killed by a neck snare on public land in 2018, cleared the committee on a 7-2 vote.
Senate Bill 32, which includes exceptions, such as for ecosystem management and religious and ceremonial purposes, establishes misdemeanor penalties for violations of the proposed law.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(2) comments
Not knowing where traps and snares are set, even close to trails, is worrisome. This law is well overdue.
Another excuse for irresponsible owners.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.