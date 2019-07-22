Senate candidate reads Mueller report aloud from kitchen

FILE - In Nov. 2, 2018 file photo, New Mexico Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver attends a rally for Democratic political candidates at an arts and entertainment center in Santa Fe, N.M. Oliver is reading aloud special counsel Robert Mueller's report on Russian interference in the 2016 election to highlight her support for immediate impeachment proceedings against President Trump. Oliver on Monday, July 22, 2019, read the report from her home kitchen table for a social media broadcast, in anticipation of Mueller's scheduled testimony this week before Congress. (AP Photo/Morgan Lee, File)