After faltering last year amid pushback from district attorneys, a revised bill that would end life without parole as a sentencing option for juvenile offenders passed the Senate with bipartisan support Wednesday.

"When children cause harm in our community, yes, we must hold them accountable. But we must hold them accountable in ways that leaves room for their potential to experience transformation, positive transformation," said Sen. Antoinette Sedillo Lopez, D-Albuquerque, the lead sponsor of Senate Bill 64.

"I don't believe that any individual should be thrown away. I believe that we should offer hope, hope to those who are incarcerated," she said.

Follow Daniel J. Chacón on Twitter @danieljchacon.