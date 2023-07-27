The U.S. Senate on Thursday approved extending federal radiation exposure compensation to New Mexicans who suffered adverse health effects because of fallout from nuclear testing or while working in uranium mines after 1971.
Senators voted 61-37 to expand the list of those who are eligible for funds under the 1990 Radiation Exposure Compensation Act in an amendment to this year’s military spending bill.
The amendment now must go to the Republican-controlled House, which already has drafted its own proposed National Defense Authorization Act for 2024 containing provisions critics deem the most divisive in memory.
Still, one advocate for downwinders affected by the Trinity Test in New Mexico hailed the amendment passing the Senate as “monumental,” noting earlier efforts to expand compensation had failed to gain traction.
“This has never made it to a vote on the floor of either the Senate or the House,” said Tina Cordova, co-founder of the Tularosa Basin Downwinders Consortium. “And to receive 61 votes is not to be believed. We struggled always to get 60 votes. This is major.”
The amendment was sponsored by Sen. Ben Ray Luján, a New Mexico Democrat, along with Republican Sens. Mike Crapo from Idaho, and Josh Hawley and Eric Schmitt from Missouri.
Only parts of Arizona, Nevada and Utah qualify for RECA.
The amendment would cover New Mexico, Colorado, Idaho, Montana and Guam as well as the remaining ineligible areas in Arizona, Nevada and Utah.
From 1945 to the early 1960s, the federal government conducted about 215 above-ground nuclear tests. That included the famous Trinity Test, in which the first atomic bomb was detonated, in Southern New Mexico.
Health officials have never clearly determined the extent to which the fallout from the tests affected communities, but incidents of cancer and other severe illnesses linked to to radiation have been high in downwind areas.
The legislation also would expand eligibility for those who worked in uranium mines or mills, or transported the substance after 1971.
Luján said it took a true bipartisan effort to push it across the finish line.
“This is an example of how you can work together even though you may have a lot of disagreements,” Luján said. “It’s a historic day.”
He said he’s aware a big hurdle lies ahead in getting a majority of House members to back it. Senators and representatives must confer on what to include in the final military spending bill to send to President Joe Biden later this year, he said.
“We have a lot of work to do,” Luján said.
Cordova said she hopes GOP senators will persuade their colleagues in the House to support the amendment.
For now, she’ll enjoy what she said was a surprising win.
“We were not exceedingly optimistic about this today because we’ve been let down so many times before,” Cordova said.