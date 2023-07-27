The U.S. Senate on Thursday approved extending federal radiation exposure compensation to New Mexicans who suffered adverse health effects because of fallout from nuclear testing or while working in uranium mines after 1971.

Senators voted 61-37 to expand the list of those who are eligible for funds under the 1990 Radiation Exposure Compensation Act in an amendment to this year’s military spending bill.

The amendment now must go to the Republican-controlled House, which already has drafted its own proposed National Defense Authorization Act for 2024 containing provisions critics deem the most divisive in memory.

