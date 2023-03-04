A proposal to establish a paid family and medical leave program in New Mexico is heading to the House for consideration after winning approval Saturday in the Senate.

After more than three hours of debate and several failed amendments, Senate Bill 11 cleared the chamber 23-15. Two Democrats — George Muñoz of Gallup and Daniel Ivey-Soto of Albuquerque — joined Republicans in voting against the bill.

Republicans described the proposed Paid Family and Medical Leave Act as government overreach and a tax on businesses as well as employees, both of whom would be required to make contributions to a new fund administered by the Department of Workforce Solutions. They also predicted the bill would force employers to reduce their workforces to cut costs.

