A stately cottonwood that towers over Sena Plaza in Santa Fe’s downtown historic district is scheduled for removal Tuesday after the city of Santa Fe agreed to let the property’s manager fell the tree, years after the city rejected pleas that the danger of falling limbs represents a liability for the owner of the landmark adobe complex.
Shopkeepers surrounding the landscaped courtyard seemed caught by surprise after receiving written notice late Monday afternoon that their businesses will have to close Tuesday — along with La Casa Sena restaurant, which has outdoor tables in part of the courtyard.
“We got absolutely no notice, like only at 4 o’clock,” said Teri Thomas, an employee at The Rancho Chimayo Collection Galleries, who added there was no mention of compensation for lost business.
Crews were removing a large umbrella from a dining area nearest the tree after 4 p.m. Monday as well as pulling up flagstones near the tree’s thick base.
“All we’re doing is taking an umbrella,” a man in a blue-collared shirt told a reporter. When asked about tree removal, he said, “I don’t have a comment on any of that.”
La Casa Sena and Sena Plaza owner Gerald Peters’ property management company, Southwest Asset Management, would not officially confirm the tree’s demise other than saying a press release would be issued Tuesday afternoon.
One Southwest Asset Management employee did say the tree had ingrown bark.
“It is diseased on the inside,” the unnamed employee said. “The cables are holding the tree from splitting and exploding.”
The city Land Use Department had denied a request to take out the tree in 2015 after a 10-foot branch dropped onto the dining area, pinning but not injuring a woman.
The city has say over whether a property owner can remove what is considered a “significant” tree — described in a city ordinance as either a “deciduous tree six inches in caliper or greater or an evergreen tree eight feet or greater in height.”
The city at the time refused permission to cut down the tree, claiming it was healthy and did not pose a danger to people. The property manager hired a tree service to prune the old cottonwood and remove a number of heavy branches. However, city officials recently agreed to the tree’s removal.
“The management for the Sena Plaza came to us with a request to remove that tree because of limb fall,” Carol Johnson, director of the city Land Use Department, said Monday. “There were some substantial limbs that had fallen from the tree in the past and done damage, and they were concerned about people being injured.”
She added, “They had a certified arborist do a report, an assessment of the tree, and given the age and the stress and other conditions, it was determined that the tree wasn’t viable on a long-term basis and that the … risk of injury to individuals was greater than the need to preserve such a significant tree.
“Based on that information,” she said, “the Land Use Department made the decision to approve the removal of the tree.”
Erik Briones, who said he has a Sena Plaza office and is a tree expert, believes the tree is hundreds of years old. But the Southwest employee insisted it is no more than 70 years old and showed photos of a small tree in what could be the same location.
“There is nothing wrong with this tree,” said Briones, president of Minerva Canna Group Inc. “It’s the healthiest old cottonwood I have seen. I think it’s going to change the whole character of Sena Plaza in a bad way.”
City Parks and Recreation Director John Muñoz, who is dealing with old and dying trees on city property, said Monday regarding the Sena Plaza situation: “Definitely empathize both with the community who will feel the loss and with the owners of this property who have had to make this gut-wrenching decision. Once again, what is impacting these old wonderful beings is drought, disease, climate change and other environmental” factors.
