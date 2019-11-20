Sen. Smith proposes buying state plane so Cabinet heads may visit vast New Mexico

The chairman of the powerful Senate Finance Committee has proposed carving out a place in the new budget to buy a twin-engine plane for Cabinet secretaries and other officials to travel the state.
Sen. John Arthur Smith, D-Deming, said having a new plane makes sense because secretaries have to traverse large swaths of the state for official travel. He proposed buying a turboprop plane, not an executive jet, and said it would not be for use by legislators.
“My idea is to get our secretaries back and forth across the state rather quickly,” Smith said.
State planes have a long, contentious history. Former Gov. Susana Martinez promised during her campaign for her first term that she would sell a Cessna Citation Bravo jet purchased by the previous administration of Gov. Bill Richardson. Martinez called the jet the “ultimate symbol of waste and excess.”
The Martinez administration sold the jet in 2011 for $2.5 million, after the Richardson administration had bought it in 2005 for $5.5 million.
“Getting rid of the aircraft under the auspices of ‘we shouldn’t even have that’ was penny wise and pound foolish, and somewhere you’ve got to be responsible,” Smith said.
Today, the state has only one plane, a 2006 Beechcraft King Air C90. It’s mainly employed to transport medical providers as part of the Health Department’s Children’s Medical Services. It also flies students at the New Mexico School for the Blind and Visually Impaired in Alamogordo to and from school on weekends.
Smith said he wasn’t sure what the cost of a new plane would be, but said he was proposing a new aircraft rather than one that is used.
The state’s General Services Department said a Beechcraft King Air C90GTx would cost an estimated $4 million new and $2.5 million used.
Smith said he had not received any requests from the Governor’s Office about the proposal.
“I took it on my own initiative to do that,” Smith said. “I hope it’s going to be approved because I think it’s a common-sense request.”
He added, the proposal would be bipartisan, given that Sen. Steven Neville, R-Aztec, seconded his motion in a Legislative Finance Committee hearing Tuesday.
Smith said state Homeland Security Secretary Jackie Lindsey recently had to be at the Mexican border in the state’s Bootheel region for a meeting, then in Santa Fe the following day, and then back to the border the day after that.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.