State Sen. Richard Martinez was scheduled to be released from jail Tuesday after spending four days behind bars for his conviction on aggravated drunken driving and reckless driving charges.
Martinez, D-Ojo Caliente, was booked into the Santa Fe County jail on Friday and was to be released at 1:20 p.m. Tuesday, according to the county's website.
Martinez's inmate number was 371364.
Earlier this month, state District Judge Francis Mathew sentenced Martinez to five days in jail. Martinez received a one-day credit for time served after his arrest, reducing the sentence to four days.
Martinez also received 85 days of supervised probation, is required to attend DWI school and must have an ignition interlock device installed in his vehicle.
The release date will allow Martinez to leave jail in time for the 30-day legislative session, which begins Jan. 21.
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has called for Martinez to resign his legislative seat. But he has refused to do so, instead relinquishing only his position as chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee.
The state Attorney General's office had recommended the maximum sentence for Martinez, which would have been 180 days in jail. Some, including this newspaper's editorial page, said they believed the sentence was too light.
"Count us among those disappointed with the puny sentence handed out to convicted drunken driver and state senator, Richard Martinez," read a Jan. 8 editorial in The New Mexican.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.