State Sen. Richard Martinez has stepped down from his committee leadership roles, citing his conviction for aggravated drunken driving earlier this month.
But Martinez, a Democrat who lives in Ojo Caliente, declined to resign his legislative seat, according to a news release from Senate Democrats on Saturday.
In a letter to party leaders, he said he decided to resign as chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee and co-chairman of the Courts, Corrections and Justice Interim Committee "after extensive thought and consideration and given my recent DWI conviction." Martinez, who also was convicted of reckless driving, thanked those who allowed him to serve in the committee leadership roles.
In a statement, Senate President Pro Tem Mary Kay Papen, D-Las Cruces, and Senate Majority Leader Peter Wirth, D-Santa Fe, called Martinez's move "a positive development."
They will recommend a replacement to the Committees’ Committee and said a decision will be made when lawmakers reconvene next year.
The state Republican Party has called for Martinez's resignation since his arrest in June, but a party spokesman did not respond to a request for comment Saturday.
After Martinez's conviction, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham called for the senator to resign, saying in a statement: “There is no way to square the circle: Drunken driving is an intolerable scourge in our state, and our elected leaders must hold themselves to the highest possible standard of behavior.”
Attempts to reach the Governor's Office for comment Saturday were unsuccessful.
Police said Martinez slammed his Mercedes SUV into a Jeep on June 28 at an intersection in Española, injuring two people in the Jeep. He failed field sobriety tests, admitted to officers he had been drinking before the crash and refused to take a breath-alcohol test. That refusal prompted the aggravated DWI charge.
State District Judge Francis Mathew found Martinez guilty on Dec. 17, after a day and a half of testimony in a bench trial.
Martinez faces up to seven days in jail. His sentencing is set for Jan. 7, two weeks before the opening day of the 2020 legislative session.
Martinez has said he will seek reelection in 2020 despite the conviction. No other candidates have challenged the five-term incumbent.
An honorable thing to do. Chapeau, Richard. And it should be the voters who decide whether he continue his service in the Senate.
