CH0A8753.jpg

U.S. Sen. Ben Ray Luján, center, helped secure nearly $4 billion in federal funding for New Mexicans who felt the effects of the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire.

 Courtesy photo

A year after the U.S. Forest Service started what became the largest wildfire in state history, U.S. Sen. Ben Ray Luján said families living in or near the vast Northern New Mexico burn scar are still hurting. But the nearly $4 billion in federal funding he and other members of New Mexico’s congressional delegation helped secure will go a long way in helping residents pick up the pieces, he said.

“We’re the only state and the only communities in America that have a package like this now; this is very unique to the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire,” Luján said in a telephone interview this week.

“The [claims] offices are slowly opening,” he said. “The office in Mora has opened up. The offices in Santa Fe and Las Vegas will open up later this month, and the reason that that’s important is it takes us to a new opportunity for families to work directly with [the Federal Emergency Management Agency] to be able to make these declarations.”

