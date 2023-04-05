A year after the U.S. Forest Service started what became the largest wildfire in state history, U.S. Sen. Ben Ray Luján said families living in or near the vast Northern New Mexico burn scar are still hurting. But the nearly $4 billion in federal funding he and other members of New Mexico’s congressional delegation helped secure will go a long way in helping residents pick up the pieces, he said.
“We’re the only state and the only communities in America that have a package like this now; this is very unique to the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire,” Luján said in a telephone interview this week.
“The [claims] offices are slowly opening,” he said. “The office in Mora has opened up. The offices in Santa Fe and Las Vegas will open up later this month, and the reason that that’s important is it takes us to a new opportunity for families to work directly with [the Federal Emergency Management Agency] to be able to make these declarations.”
The slow rebuild comes after a staggering and swift disaster that began April 6, 2022, in San Miguel County, when a U.S. Forest Service crew started a prescribed burn near Hermits Peak that escaped control.
When that fire joined forces about two weeks later with the Calf Canyon Fire — also a prescribed Forest Service burn — the trio of drought, wind and fire helped birth a nightmare the state had never before seen. When it was over, months later, more than 341,000 acres and hundreds of homes had burned in San Miguel, Mora and Taos counties, though a veritable army of firefighters, often numbering near 2,000, often battled the blaze house to house and tree to tree.
The memories remain fresh, from Las Vegas to north of Mora. Some of those who escaped the fire’s wrath later in the summer of 2022 found a new enemy in the form of floods that washed down denuded hillsides and buried homes and property in debris and mud. There were human casualties: Three members of one Texas family were killed by floodwaters in Tecolote Canyon; three firefighters were injured, one severely, during a water drop on a hot spot.
On the week of the fire’s anniversary, Luján encouraged anyone who may be eligible for aid to submit a notice of loss form.
“That’s all the families that live up there that may be eligible,” he said.
The Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Fire Assistance Act, signed into law in September, provided $2.5 billion in funding to compensate fire victims for financial, business and property losses. The bill, which established the Hermits Peak Claims Office within FEMA, also waived the cost share for state and local entities for all programs administered by FEMA and the U.S. Department of Agriculture, according to Luján’s office.
In December, Luján and other members of the congressional delegation announced an additional $1.45 billion in available funding in the appropriations bill.
“This legislation shows that as a New Mexico delegation, we were able to earn the support of Democrat and Republican colleagues in all corners of America and earn the support of the president of the United States to sign that legislation,” Luján said. “I’m very proud to have been able to earn that support because not only did it require these offices to be open sooner, but it also expanded the programs that families would be eligible for. Without this particular legislation, many of the programs that will help make families as whole as possible would not be available to them today.”
Asked whether the process has been slow going, Luján said it generally takes FEMA a lot longer to get offices opened up.
“Language that was included in the legislation itself required an accelerated timeline for FEMA to open these offices up and to FEMA’s credit … they were able to meet the intent of what was included in the legislation,” he said.
Luján said he’s happy one office has opened and the two others will soon.
“I recognize the frustration that families are sharing every day, that time is not a luxury that they have,” he said.
While residents still need help, Luján said they are resilient.
“They were hit with some of the worst conditions and environments and situations that anyone could have to deal with, and the families from these communities are strong,” he said. “I know that there’s more that must be done.”
But Luján said it’s too soon to say whether supplemental appropriations will be necessary.
“We’ll closely watch where we are and make sure that this money is going to families,” he said. “I think that’s going to be incumbent on all of us, not just at the federal level but the work that the state will be doing through the Attorney General’s Office or through the Governor’s Office, wherever it may be, to ensure that this funding is going where it needs to be, which is to the impacted families.”
Asked whether the fire would prompt longtime residents to leave or sell their land to outsiders, Luján said he didn’t want to get in the way of decisions families will have to make.
“But I’m hopeful that this package [of federal funding] and this program will help make families as whole as they can possibly be made,” he said. “By the passage of this legislation and the creation of this package, I certainly hope that families in and around these communities know that people understand the challenges that they were faced with and that people want to help them.”