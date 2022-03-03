U.S. Sen. Ben Ray Luján, a Northern New Mexico Democrat, received a standing ovation and hugs from his colleagues Thursday when he returned to the nation's Capitol more than a month after suffering a stroke.
"Sen. Luján, so good to see you," Sen. Maria Cantwell, D-Wash., who chairs the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation, said when Luján walked into a committee hearing.
"It's an absolute honor to be back," he said. "To everyone of you that sent me notes, that sent videos and all the prayers, it worked. It's good to be back, I'll tell you. I missed you all, so look forward to getting to work, madam chair."
"We love you, Ben Ray, and we're glad you're here with us today," Cantwell responded before getting back to business.
CSPAN captured the exchange and posted the video on Twitter. The video already has more than 18,700 views, along with well wishes for Luján.
"I know @SenatorLujan hasn't missed a beat — so glad to see him back in the Senate and continuing his impactful work on behalf of New Mexicans!" Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham wrote in a tweet with the video.
Luján, who suffered a stroke in the cerebellum, has said he is "going to make a full recovery."
Luján has faced criticism about his lack of transparency on his health status. His office didn’t announce Luján had suffered a stroke until several days after it happened.
On Thursday, Luján's office said the senator is "getting back to work for the people of New Mexico following his medical emergency."
During Thursday's committee meeting, Luján voted to advance President Joe Biden’s "highly qualified nominees to the Federal Communications Commission, the Federal Trade Commission, and the Consumer Product Safety Commission, in addition to taking important votes on the Senate Floor."
“It is the greatest honor of my life to represent New Mexico in the United States Congress,” Luján said in a statement. “Now, the Senate has several important matters on its docket — from confirming the first Black woman to the Supreme Court to lowering costs for working families — and I am pleased to be back to the business of legislating.
"I want to thank my constituents, my family, my staff, and my Senate colleagues for their continued love and support," he continued. "With this support and by God’s grace, I am back in the Senate and eager to get the job done for New Mexicans.”
All the jackals missed their prey.
Continuing good health, Senator.
[beam]
It's still early days Emily... And unfortunately for Ben Ray, the majority of those jackals, are in his own party.
