U.S. Sen. Ben Ray Luján, who suffered a stroke more than two weeks ago, said in a video message Sunday he’s “back on the road to recovery” and plans to return to the U.S. Senate floor in a few weeks.
“I’m doing well,” said Luján, who at times appeared to be reading from a statement, as two doctors sat at either side of him. “I’m strong. … I’m going to make a full recovery. I’m going to walk out. I’m going to beat this. I’m going to be stronger once I come out.”
Luján has faced criticism about his lack of transparency on his health status. His office didn’t announce Luján had suffered a stroke until several days after it happened.
The Foundation for Open Government, or FOG, last week urged Luján’s office to release more information about the senator’s health, saying a “balance” must be stuck between his privacy and the public’s right to know.
“We’re so happy and relieved to hear news from Sen Luján that he’s doing well, feeling strong, and on the road to recovery,” FOG, which promotes transparency in government and lobbies for stronger freedom of information laws, tweeted after Luján released his update.
“New Mexicans are pulling for you and sending our thoughts and well wishes!” the tweet stated.
House Speaker Brian Egolf, D-Santa Fe, addressed the issue of FOG wanting more information about Luján during Saturday night’s House floor session.
He blasted FOG for “trying to invade the privacy of Sen. Luján and force his family to release personal medical information.”
Egolf said FOG “should be ashamed for trying to make a public issue out of a very private, troubling event” involving the senator and his family. He also asked FOG to give Luján’s family “the privacy they need and deserve” and not turn the senator’s health into “political football.”
Wearing a face mask and a baseball cap with a Zia sign emblazoned on the front, Luján said in the video he will be sent to an inpatient rehabilitation facility to “conclude” his recovery after he leaves the University of New Mexico Hospital.
“That’s going to take a few more weeks,” he said.
“Now, I’m proud to report that I’ll be back on the floor of the United States Senate in just a few short weeks to vote on important legislation and to consider a Supreme Court nominee,” he said. “Now rest assured, New Mexicans can know they will have a voice and a vote during this process.”
Luján suffered a stroke in the cerebellum, the part of the brain that controls balance, Dr. Michel Torbey said as Luján listened. Torbey is the professor and chairman of neurology and the medical director of the Comprehensive Stroke Center at the UNM Hospital.
“I want to stress how important it was that the senator acted fast and was able to get health care and medical care promptly and was brought into a comprehensive stroke center,” he said.
After Luján was transferred to the stroke center from Santa Fe, he was admitted to the neurocritical care unit, where further testing revealed a tear in his vertebral artery as the cause of his stroke.
“He was started on blood thinners, and he was further carefully watched for brain swelling,” said Dr. Diana Greene-Chandos, who was also at Luján’s side. “We did determine that medication would not be enough, and Sen. Luján underwent decompressive surgery to relieve the pressure in his brain. The surgery was successful, and the brain swelling was contained.”
Greene-Chandos said Luján did “very well” after his surgery and continues to make significant progress.
“Our team of physicians, nurses and therapists in the neurosciences critical care unit work with him daily to get him ready for rehabilitation,” she said. “Throughout every stage of his treatment, Sen. Luján was actively participating in all decisions.”
Greene-Chandos said Luján will be discharged to a rehabilitation program “where he can continue to improve and get back to his healthy and active lifestyle.”
Torbey commended Luján “for his strength and resilience.”
“We knew right away he’s going to be the type of patient who would take his health seriously and put in the work to getting back to a healthy and active lifestyle,” he said.
Luján began his remarks by expressing his thanks for the “outpouring of support” he and his family have received not just from New Mexico but across the nation.
“From my neighbors in Nambé to colleagues in Washington, D.C., your prayers, your words, your daily videos, your words of encouragement, have been so reassuring and have given me a lot of strength,” he said. “I’m especially grateful for the medical staff here at the University of New Mexico Hospital and at Christus St. Vincent in Santa Fe for their excellent care.”
Luján concluded his remarks by thanking his doctors and others for the care he has received while hospitalized.
He also said he was eager to return to life outside a hospital.
“I look forward to being out there with you on the mountain bike, eating and cooking, ranching, farming, whatever,” he said. “I look forward to seeing you all here real soon. God bless you. I love you.”
Staff writer Robert Nott contributed to this report.
A full recovery would be great but it is unlikely (10% probability, I understand). Still, as far as governing is concerned all I care about is that the Senator can cast a vote. Because I do not want New Mexico to have a Special Election in November where a Republican might win the seat Senator Lujan currently occupies.
Senator Lujan is clearly present mentally. I have every confidence he will resume voting as good Democrats do, also looking out for New Mexico interests in particular, and never pull, say, a Sinema or Manchin.
Egolf is out of line as far as I am concerned. I thank the Foundation for Open Government (FOG) for politely asking for an update, playing bad cop so the little guy and gal does not have to.
As a person glad to he’s recovering, as a constituent it’s back to him giving us the same mediocre representation in Washington that he has been giving us for the last 12+years. Such a waste.
True Tim, he does not represent people like us.
👍
Since his health history is personal info which I fully respect, laws on the books like Hippa, why is it governments/businesses/people think they have a right to know someone's status on any medical history?
He needs to just stay home now. Enough damage will be done without him.
Perhaps he should put off the mountain biking for a bit??
Not funny, Chris.
The Senator's large extended family is relieved to hear the great news of our resilient and persevering cousin. We are thankful for the media and public's respect and sensitivity for his immediate family's privacy. Health is important. Privacy is important. There was nothing secret here. It was respect, thoughts and prayers for the Senator's full recovery. Blessings in silence.
[thumbup]
Do you truly want to support someone who has voted for abortion regularly.
Cerebellar strokes affect motor functions. Not cognitive function. That is readily apparent by the Senator speaking in complete and complex sentences. Did it really appear at times that he was 'reading from a statement'? How does one appear, in that case? I haven't seen the video. Perhaps this reporter has and was able to make that call. Or perhaps it is just Steve Pearce's talking point.
Now I have found and watched the video. The Senator glances at his notes regularly. And then looks directly at the camera and speaks in complete sentences. Easily. Exactly like most people do when giving a speech or making a statement. The idea in this article that 'he appeared to be reading from a statement' is misleading and false. Pearce should be ashamed of himself.
Thanks, John.
[thumbup]
Interesting, so after weeks of complete secrecy, no big deal?
Even public figures have the right to privacy, although a few well-timed press releases would have avoided this fabricated "controversy".
That's true. Poor messaging. But then, Democrats are notorious for poor messaging.
It would be useful to know why he is still in hospital. Couldn't he "recover" as an outpatient doing therapy, like others with a similar stroke?
[thumbup]
Heal quickly and Completely, Senator! We need you back, but mostly, we need you healthy! Prayers and good thoughts for a speedy recovery!
[thumbup]
