Senate lawmakers are looking into a lobbyist’s accusations of sexual harassment against state Sen. Daniel Ivey-Soto.
But the investigatory process is so shielded by the Legislature’s anti-harassment guidelines that the public can’t even be informed a probe is ongoing — and that must be changed, open government advocates say.
“The current process right now will not even inform the public that anything is happening one way or the other,” Heather Ferguson, executive director of Common Cause New Mexico.
She said the process is “completely behind closed doors and out of public view. That does not instill trust in the public in the process itself.”
Nor will it encourage others who may have similar complaints against lawmakers to come forward, Ferguson added.
Lobbyist Marianna Anaya called for Ivey-Soto’s resignation in a letter last week, alleging he inappropriately touched her in 2015 and then, after she confronted him about it and rebuffed his advances, stalled a voting rights bill she supported.
She also filed a formal complaint with the Legislative Council Service that same day, her lawyer, Levi Monagle said.
Monagle said Tuesday he and Anaya received confirmation “the Legislature will be moving forward with a formal investigation.”
Ivey-Soto, D-Albuquerque, is in his third term. He has denied the allegations.
Monagle said the Legislature’s anti-harassment confidentiality policies prohibit participants from sharing information such as the complaint, the investigation report and other documents.
That policy states any “report or complaint of harassment and documents related to any investigation shall be maintained confidentially to the extent possible pursuant to applicable law, rule or policy, including the Inspection of Public Records Act.”
As such, legislative leaders cannot confirm such an investigation is occurring, Chris Nordstrum, a spokesman for Senate Democratic leaders, wrote in an email.
“What I can say is allegations of misconduct are taken very seriously and are dealt with under the governing policies, procedures and statutes,” Nordstrum wrote. “There’s nothing more I can confirm or comment on at this time. Any complaint and/or investigation is handled confidentially.”
Andrea J. Serrano, executive director of the advocacy group OLÉ, also criticized confidentiality provisions, noting the work of the Legislature is “the public’s work.”
“It’s important it is not a process to protect a lawmaker but a process meant to put an end to harassment and abusive behavior,” she said.
Ferguson and Serrano said they hope the investigation goes beyond the allegations at hand and looks at the issue of inappropriate conduct on the part of lawmakers against lobbyists and others.
Reached by phone Tuesday, Ivey-Soto said he had not been made aware of any formal legislative investigation.
“I don’t know anything,” he said. “What I do know is that up to finding probable cause, it is a confidential process. I’m assuming they will do an investigation. That’s not going to surprise me at all given what’s alleged.”
Ivey-Soto said it’s important for the public to know “there is a process and complaints will be taken seriously. I understand it can be daunting to folks who feel like someone with a title has acted inappropriately. While I certainly wish it did not involve my name, there is a good benefit to the public [for such investigations.]”
According to the Legislature’s anti-harassment policy, Senate leaders can refer the charges to an interim ethics subcommittee which will hire special counsel to review the case and submit a report of findings and recommendations.
If the subcommittee finds probable cause, it can hold a formal hearing and make a recommendation to the Legislature. Any lawmaker found to have violated the anti-harassment policy can be reprimanded, censured or expelled from the Legislature.
This is not the first time a lawmaker has been publicly accused of sexual misconduct. In 2018, leaders from the state House of Representatives launched an investigation into allegations former state Rep. Carl Trujillo sexually harassed a lobbyist some years before.
Trujillo denied the accusations, claiming they were lies timed to hurt his chances of reelection. But following the primary election in June 2018, in which challenger Andrea Romero unseated Trujillo, investigators said there was “credible evidence” to support the lobbyist’s charges.
That November, the investigative subcommittee dismissed the charges after the lobbyist declined to be a witness in the case.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(16) comments
Generally, I strongly favor open government, but there is no indication that the local media can act responsibly and refrain from acting as judge and jury in a media trial. Nott, in this article, perhaps unintentionally reminds us that the phrase "credible evidence" was used by the media to defeat an excellent legislator for reelection.
[thumbup]Exactly Devin, that "credible evidence" was just a steaming pile of left wing bovine excretion.
Having been on the receiving end of his bullying tactics and aggressive behavior, I am relieved to see that there will be an investigation. Democracy is not who is the biggest bully in the room.
That's apples vs. oranges. Politicians being bullying and aggressive? My goodness, I recall the biography of Lyndon Baines Johnson in the U.S. Senate and his notorious brand of aggressive arm twisting.:
"...The Treatment could last ten minutes or four hours. It came, enveloping its target, at the Johnson Ranch swimming pool, in one of Johnson's offices, in the Senate cloakroom, on the floor of the Senate itself – wherever Johnson might find a fellow Senator within his reach. Its tone could be supplication, accusation, cajolery, exuberance, scorn, tears, complaint, and the hint of threat. It was all of these together. It ran the gamut of human emotions. Its velocity was breathtaking and it was all in one direction. Interjections from the target were rare. Johnson anticipated them before they could be spoken. He moved in close, his face a scant millimeter from his target, his eyes widening and narrowing, his eyebrows rising and falling. From his pockets poured clippings, memos, statistics. Mimicry, humor, and the genius of analogy made The Treatment an almost hypnotic experience and rendered the target stunned and helpless.[64]"
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Lyndon_B._Johnson#Freshman_senator_to_majority_whip
But did the Senator ever sexually harass you or anyone else while in your presence? That's the deal here.
[thumbup] Though if he disproportionately targets women, that's sexism. But it isn't sexual harassment.
It's major-jerkism, as LBJ is kind of out of date, no?
Agree that if he disproportionately targets women it's sexism. I don't know much about who he targets.
LBJ was effective and beat Barry Goldwater by a historic landslide. Yeah, though. Showing my age.
LBJ bullied all genders, races, and ethnicities, he was an equal opportunity bully.
Well said Khal, what constitutes "aggressive behavior"? Bullying is not sexual assault or sexual harassment, so was this alleged aggressive behavior sexual assault or sexual harassment? Did he grab her somewhere, or was it only some comments? Why didn't she file charges?
Politically aggressive behavior? Seems that is what one would expect in the Roundhouse. If you don't like to play rugby, don't join a rugby team. I was invited to join one in college by a friend who always seemed to get back to the dorm looking like he had been mugged in a parking lot. Thanks, but...
The problem is seven years ago, something may or may not have happened; one person will say it did and one person will say it didn't. Preponderance of evidence? My hunch is that is highly political.
So what do you do? In the case of sexual harassment, what my wife, a former community college professor, advised was document everything, build a case, and minimize exposure. Bring along friends?
There has to be a statute of limitations on this stuff because one is eventually stumbling around in a fog and building assumption upon assumption based on prejudices, #metoo, and political motive rather than evidence for an actual act. I'll leave further comments to the lawyers. Emily?
This reminds me of the "she is a witch" scene in Monty Python's Holy Grail. Or, the old accusations of being a Communist. It is difficult to prove or disprove, but once you make the accusation, the red flags go up and one is ruined.
I think something is rotten in the state of Denmark.
I cannot sit back and not comment on this, Daniel Ivey Soto is a good guy whom I have known for over 20 years. This is a witch hunt is exactly like they did to my friend Carl Trujillo. The truth will come out in the end. Look for the wizard behind the curtain of lies. We all know who that is or was.
I don't know ---- but as the complainant filed two prior unverified complaints and yet is openly and notoriously not available to men for sexual interaction, this seems the worst of misuses of the desperately needed compliant process for victimized women.
What is really happening here?
[thumbup]
"yet is openly and notoriously not available to men for sexual interaction" I cannot understand your sentence at all especially the part quoted above. What are you trying to say?
Stefanie, see the comments to "Lobbyist accuses state Sen. Ivey-Soto of harassment, calls for his resignation" Daniel J. Chacón dchacon@sfnewmexican.com Feb 22, 2022
[thumbup][thumbup][thumbup]
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.