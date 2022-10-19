State Sen. Jacob Candelaria, who announced last year he would not seek a fourth term in 2024, resigned from the New Mexico Senate, effective at noon Wednesday.

Meanwhile, state Rep. Moe Maestas, D-Albuquerque, confirmed he plans to submit his name for consideration to serve out the remainder of Candelaria's term.

"I was planning on running for the Senate in '24 after [Candelaria] announced he wasn't going to run," Maestas said. "It's very important that someone with experience represent [Senate] District 26 come January. I think it's going to be the most important and impactful [legislative] session we've had in decades, so hopefully the folks from District 26 will allow me to fill out the remainder of his term."

