U.S. Sen. Ben Ray Luján on Thursday introduced a bill that would expand student-loan forgiveness for teachers working in early childhood education and "high-need" public schools.

The Loan Forgiveness for Educators Act calls for updating the Teacher Loan Forgiveness program by having the federal government make monthly federal student loan payments for qualifying educators and would forgive outstanding federal student loan debt after a teacher has been serving for five years.

The measure, intended to help recruit and retain educators, comes as districts in New Mexico and across the nation have struggled with teacher shortages. It follows an announcement last month by President Joe Biden that the federal government will forgive up to $20,000 in federal student loan debt for all current borrowers who earn less than $125,000 per year.

