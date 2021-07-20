A semi-truck carrying more than 30,000 pounds of hay caught fire Monday evening on U.S. 84/285, but no one was injured in the blaze.
Santa Fe County deputies responded to a truck fire on U.S. 84/285 near Exit 168 at about 7 p.m., spokesman Juan Ríos wrote in an email. When they arrived, they saw the vehicle "fully engulfed in flames."
The truck was carrying 16 one-ton bales of hay. Driver Ricardo Navarrete Salazar told deputies he heard a strange noise coming from the engine and pulled over. Almost immediately, the engine caught fire followed by the hay in the trailer.
For several hours, all three lanes of southbound traffic were blocked off and redirected to Bishops Lodge Road and Tano Road, Ríos said.
Deputies determined the fire likely was caused by mechanical or electrical issues.
