Law enforcement agencies responded to multiple collisions Tuesday morning outside Santa Fe, including a deadly crash near the intersection of U.S. 285 and N.M. 41 south of Eldorado.

Juan Ríos, a spokesman for the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office, said a semitrailer carrying gravel for the state Department of Transportation rolled just before 8 a.m.

Deputies found the driver trapped inside the truck. Ríos said emergency responders had to cut the roof off the truck to reach the driver, who was later transported to Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center. However, the man died from injuries suffered during the crash.

