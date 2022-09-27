Law enforcement agencies responded to multiple collisions Tuesday morning outside Santa Fe, including a deadly crash near the intersection of U.S. 285 and N.M. 41 south of Eldorado.
Juan Ríos, a spokesman for the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office, said a semitrailer carrying gravel for the state Department of Transportation rolled just before 8 a.m.
Deputies found the driver trapped inside the truck. Ríos said emergency responders had to cut the roof off the truck to reach the driver, who was later transported to Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center. However, the man died from injuries suffered during the crash.
Ríos said he could not disclose the driver's name because his family had not yet been notified.
New Mexico State Police Lt. Mark Soriano said Santa Fe County requested hazmat response assistance because diesel fuel from the truck spilled on the highway.
The crash closed sections of U.S. 285 and N.M. 41 throughout the investigation, Ríos said.
State police responded to five crashes involving 10 vehicles Tuesday morning on Interstate 25 near La Bajada, in an area where a road construction project is ongoing.
Soriano said all of the drivers were able to move their vehicles off the highway and onto the shoulder, and the interstate was never closed.
"Traffic still flowed. It was probably slow, but the highway was never shut down," Soriano said.
He added, the people involved in the crashes suffered minor injuries and no one was taken to a hospital.
Soriano said he could not confirm what caused the series of collisions.