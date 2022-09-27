A deadly crash near the intersection of U.S. 285 and N.M. 41 south of Eldorado was among multiple colllisions Tuesday that drew a response from law enforcement.
Juan Ríos, a spokesman for the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office, said a semitrailer carrying gravel rolled just before 8 a.m.
Deputies found the driver, Asa Kae Lewis, trapped inside the truck. Ríos said emergency responders had to cut the roof off the truck to reach Lewis, who was taken to Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center by helicopter. However, Ríos said, he died from his injuries.
Ríos said Lewis worked for Tapia Family Trucking out of Edgewood. He added investigators found Lewis was southbound on U.S. 285 when the semitruck he was driving began to merge onto N.M. 41. The truck then began to go into a yaw before the attached trailer tipped over on the driver's side, forcing the truck to overturn.
New Mexico State Police Lt. Mark Soriano said Santa Fe County requested hazmat assistance because diesel fuel spilled on the highway.
The crash closed sections of U.S. 285 and N.M. 41 throughout the investigation, Ríos said.
State police responded to five crashes involving 10 vehicles Tuesday morning on Interstate 25 near La Bajada, in an area where a road construction project is ongoing.
Soriano said all of the drivers were able to move their vehicles off the highway and onto the shoulder, and the interstate was never closed.
"Traffic still flowed. It was probably slow, but the highway was never shut down," Soriano said.
He added, the people involved in the crashes suffered minor injuries and no one was taken to a hospital.
Soriano said he could not confirm what caused the series of collisions.