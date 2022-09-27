A deadly crash near the intersection of U.S. 285 and N.M. 41 south of Eldorado was among multiple colllisions Tuesday that drew a response from law enforcement.

Juan Ríos, a spokesman for the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office, said a semitrailer carrying gravel rolled just before 8 a.m.

Deputies found the driver, Asa Kae Lewis, trapped inside the truck. Ríos said emergency responders had to cut the roof off the truck to reach Lewis, who was taken to Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center by helicopter. However, Ríos said, he died from his injuries.

